If no one had gone near Noah Blom's trash can, we probably wouldn't be talking about a Newport Beach, California City Council meeting that was held almost a month ago. Blom spent the meeting sitting on the dais, drinking from his own cup — but when someone grabbed it out of the garbage, they realized that he'd been downing wine while discussing the city's recycling practices and its plan to build new pickleball courts.

