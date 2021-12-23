ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

PETE JENSON: Aubameyang's £350,000-a-week wages are a big barrier, Vlahovic would be the perfect foil for the next generation of creative stars... but Man United's Cavani and City's Torres are most likely to spearhead Barca's attack

By Pete Jenson for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

All Xavi wants for Christmas is a striker.

Well actually he wants a lot more but Barcelona's economic situation means they will only stretch to one significant piece of business in the window and the priority is an obvious one.

Sergio Aguero has retired. Memphis Depay has not shown himself able to take on the central striking position Xavi wanted him to play.

And there is a spectacular lack of chemistry between Xavi and Luuk de Jong which will see him leave the club in January back to Sevilla unless Barcelona can somehow use him to bring in another player.

A new solution is needed. Here, Sportsmail looks at the options, how realistic or otherwise they are, and what the new No 9 might bring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HnK0K_0dUlfrLF00
All Barcelona manager Xavi wants for Christmas is a new striker to fire his side up the table

Edinson Cavani (Manchester United)

What he would bring?

He would bring experience and goals - the two biggest things missing from the current squad.

How genuine is the interest?

Barcelona Director of Football Mateu Alemany has identified him as the No 1 target, in part, because he's potentially gettable now… unlike most of the other Barcelona targets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zz1wJ_0dUlfrLF00
Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is a very realistic January transfer option for Barca

How likely is the move?

It is in Ralf Rangnick's hands. The player wants the move and Barcelona – not yet two years after getting rid of Cavani's long-term national team strike partner Luis Suarez – also want it to happen.

Rangnick seems keen on working with the Uruguayan but if he's offered something better he might allow the Barca target to leave.

The player might have to accept a lower salary until the end of this season while Barca try to lift their salary cap before next term.

Alexis Sanchez (Inter)

What he would bring?

Not a great deal of excitement for fans that is true. They see him as having failed last time so why would it be different now.

If other options are exhausted then this would go down as being 'better than nothing', however.

He knows the way Barca try to play and has some of qualities required to fit the role of centre forward in Xavi's team, not that the Barca manager is too convinced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14vlf6_0dUlfrLF00
Alexis Sanchez knows the way Barca try to play but fans view him as having failed last time

How genuine is the interest?

He is on the list if other things don't come off and there is the possibility of using De Jong to get him.

Barca have loaned De Jong for a full season but – with Sevilla's permission – they could loan him elsewhere for the second half of the season and Inter might be interested in a swap.

How likely is the move?

If other options fall apart don't rule it out. He's not the one that Xavi wants though.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

What he would bring?

He may have flopped in front of goal this season for Arsenal but desperate Barcelona fans want to believe that, with the service he would get playing for them, he would score plenty of goals.

He may not be worthy of the captain's armband at Arsenal now but he did enough to earn it in the past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49YGTQ_0dUlfrLF00
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's £350,000-a-week wages are still a big barrier for Spanish side

How genuine is the interest?

A lot depends on what else is possible. Xavi believes Cavani is a safer bet but if Arsenal are more desperate to get rid of Aubameyang than United are of Cavani it's possible.

How likely is the move?

Wages are still a big barrier. Barcelona cannot afford £350,000 a week in their current situation.

The Africa Cup of Nations will also influence things. How long will he be away? And what will he do in the tournament to make his move to the Nou Camp more attractive to Barcelona supporters?

Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina)

What he would bring?

A proper centre forward for a team that has nothing similar.

The Serbian would be the perfect foil for the next generation of attacking midfielders and wingers who have emerged this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cuLUq_0dUlfrLF00
Dusan Vlahovic would be the perfect foil for the next generation of attacking stars at Barca

How genuine is the interest?

He's the centre forward half of Europe want and while Barcelona continue to talk up their chances of landing Erling Haaland, it seems unlikely at the moment that they could pay Mino Raiola let alone his best player.

They want to stay linked because it keeps the price up for Real Madrid. Vlahovic is seen as a great second option.

How likely is the move?

Manchester City are also very keen and if it become a straight fight between the two clubs there is no way Barcelona would be able to compete in their current situation.

Even with a contract that runs out in 2023 he will cost €50m (£42m). And there is no chance of it happening mid-season.

Ferran Torres (Manchester City)

What he would bring?

Xavi recently cursed the lack of ability some players seem to have for understanding positional play. It's dawning on him that not everyone gets it.

He spent his entire playing career at Barcelona with the tactical concepts crucial to the way they play indoctrinated from the first training session.

It hasn't been that way for De Jong or Depay. The biggest bonus from getting Torres is that he gets it.

Not a former Barcelona youth team player but he came through at Valencia and has shown under Luis Enrique with Spain and Pep Guardiola at Manchester City that he can play that way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35IElk_0dUlfrLF00
There doesn't seem much doubt that Man City forward Ferran Torres wants to join Barca

How genuine is the interest?

There is no doubt they want him. And there doesn't seem much doubt that he wants to come. What is in major doubt is how Barcelona make it work.

How likely is the move?

Barcelona had their chance to sign Torres back in 2020 when Valencia needed the money and were putting their best young player up for sale for €25m (£21m) plus €12m (£10m) in add-ons. That is when Guardiola told City to buy him.

Since then he has broken into the Spain team and scored 12 goals in 22 games. No one has that success rate since David Villa.

Sportsmail reported this week that Barcelona were edging closer to signing him in a deal that could rise to more than £55m, but the move could yet take some time to complete given the arrival of Torres would take the club over their salary cap limit.

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) The difficult loan option.

What he would bring?

The fact that Guardiola has got good use out of Sterling makes Barcelona fans believe he would be good for them.

He has become a more versatile forward at City under Pep. Although there would be concerns that he does not have the clinical finishing ratio of goals to chances that the team really needs right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4csKc3_0dUlfrLF00
Raheem Sterling has been linked to Barcelona but there is not universal backing in Spain

How genuine is the interest?

There is not universal agreement and some at the club would see his signing as another Philippe Coutinho – a player who turned out to have had his best years in the Premier League and will join while already in decline.

How likely is the move?

As with all these targets wages are the big problem. As things stand Barcelona are still breaking LaLiga's financial fair play rules on the proportion of income they spend on salaries and that means they are operating on a 1.4 ratio in terms of who they bring in.

If they get €20m (£17m) off the wage bill they can bring someone in on €6m (£5m).

It's for that reason that getting Aguero off the wage bill did little more than allow the club to bring in Dani Alves.

That could change if they improve their financial situation drastically by selling off part of the club's subsidiary operations or U-turning on the decision not to accept the CVC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal’s Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
WORLD
The Independent

Man City vs Leicester confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side host a bruised Leicester side following their defeat on penalties to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.City are cruising at this point and will look to take another step towards defending their Premier League title with victory here.A win would make it eight domestic wins in succession, and also open up a six-point lead at the top due to Liverpool’s match with Leeds postponed and Chelsea playing at Aston Villa later on.FOLLOW LIVE: Man City vs Leicester build-up, team news, line-ups, latest score and goal updatesBrendan Rodgers’ squad is being stretched due to a combination...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City extinguish Leicester fightback to go six points clear with thrilling Premier League victory

That Manchester City spent the final few minutes searching for a sixth goal to secure the three points – and eventually found it – just about sums this game up. This 6-3 victory was the highest-scoring Boxing Day game in the English top flight for 30 years and, hence, the most gluttonous of the Premier League era. A depleted Leicester City were first obliterated, then revived themselves, only to be obliterated all over again.You wonder whether, as with the infamous high-scoring Boxing Day of 1963, this scoreline will be shared around social media in another 58 years’ time, with everyone...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Luis Enrique
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
David Villa
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Mino Raiola
Person
Alexis Sanchez
Person
Dani Alves
Person
Xavi
Person
Ferran Torres
Person
Philippe Coutinho
Tribal Football

Man City attacker Torres in Barcelona this morning for medical

Manchester City attacker Ferran Torres is in Barcelona today for his medical. With a fee agreed between the two clubs, Torres touched down in Barcelona this morning and was whisked away to La Masia for his medical. Sport says the Spain international is now undergoing his fitness tests. Barca have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Leicester as Man City claim ‘rollercoaster’ win

Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City were never in control against Leicester after a frantic Boxing Day contest ended in a 6-3 win for his side.The champions raced into a 4-0 lead at the Etihad Stadium but were pegged back to 4-3 before producing a strong finish to settle a Premier League classic.The victory was City’s ninth in succession and opened up a six-point lead at the top of the table, but Guardiola conceded he could hardly breathe easily.The Spaniard said: “It was a rollercoaster, a typical Boxing Day with a lot of goals. For everyone it was an entertaining game.“It’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City cement top spot after winning nine-goal Boxing Day thriller

Raheem Sterling’s double helped Manchester City cement their place at the top of the Premier League table with a 6-3 victory after they survived an unlikely Leicester fightback in a nine-goal Boxing Day thriller.City looked to have secured a ninth successive league win when they raced into a 4-0 lead inside 25 minutes as the Foxes capitulated horribly in the face of an onslaught.Kevin De Bruyne’s fifth-minute strike set the ball rolling and it was 2-0 after 14 minutes when former Leicester midfielder Riyad Mahrez converted from the spot after Youri Tielemans had wrestled defender Aymeric Laporte to the ground.𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟𝗦,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City’s muscle-flexing Leicester win came with one familiar old weakness

Manchester City’s ninth consecutive league win, a 6-3 victory over Leicester City that their manager described as a “rollercoaster”, will have been watched on Merseyside and in west London with interest: the ups and down causing some alarm for the challengers to their throne, but also some encouragement.It was only a few weeks ago that this was being billed as the Premier League’s most open title race in recent memory, a genuine three-horse race at that. It still is, but a month which started with the three contenders separated by two points looks likely to end with the defending champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Football Mateu Alemany#Uruguayan
AFP

Six of the best for Man City as Chelsea get back on track

Manchester City opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a first half demolition of Leicester in a thrilling 6-3 win as Chelsea got back on track with a 3-1 victory at Aston Villa on Sunday. Leicester appeared to have been blown away by four goals inside 25 minutes, but rallied to 4-3 at one point hurting City with rapid breaks to make the champions fight for the three points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta admits ‘cloud’ over Arsenal’s attacking options

Mikel Arteta has admitted the situation involving Arsenal’s forwards has cast a cloud over the club but is hopeful it can be resolved soon.Strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah who have scored nine goals between them this season, are out of contract next summer and free to talk to overseas clubs in January.Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has missed the Gunners’ last four matches following internal disciplinary action.An update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 14, 2021Arteta conceded: “We have a cloud and the cloud is there. At the moment we’re not able to change it.“We’re working on it to try...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Raheem Sterling says Man City must learn to finish teams off after Foxes scare

Raheem Sterling feels Manchester City need to learn to be more ruthless after holding off an unlikely Leicester comeback in a high-scoring Boxing Day thriller.The Premier League leaders were made to sweat before eventually prevailing 6-3 in an enthralling encounter which manager Pep Guardiola described as a “rollercoaster”.City had raced into a 4-0 lead inside 25 minutes only to be pegged back to 4-3 before late goals from Aymeric Laporte and Sterling – his second of the game – finally secured the points.After wins over struggling Leeds and Newcastle by an aggregate score of 11-0 in the previous two games,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
The Independent

Bukayo Saka at the double as five-star Arsenal thrash Norwich

Bukayo Saka scored twice as Arsenal coasted to a 5-0 Boxing Day victory at Norwich to strengthen their hopes of a top-four Premier League finish.The Gunners have been able to fulfil all of their fixtures of late as others in the table see games postponed due to Covid cases and Mikel Arteta’s side made light work of rock-bottom Norwich at Carrow Road.Saka scored in both halves, his brace coming either side of a rare Kieran Tierney strike, with Alexandre Lacazette winning and converting a late penalty and Emile Smith Rowe striking off the bench as Arsenal outclassed the Canaries, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Arsenal star discusses how players feel about Aubameyang’s absence

Arsenal defender Ben White admits it is sad to see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang exiled from the first team and they miss his presence in the dressing room. The striker has been banished from the Arsenal first-team following a recent breach of disciplinary rules. He is training alone and away from the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Norwich vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Follow all the reaction after Arsenal continued their good form and strengthened their grip on fourth-place in the Premier League thanks to a commanding 5-0 win over Norwich.Bukayo Saka set Arsenal on their way to a fourth consecutive Premier League win when he finished off a flowing move inside six minutes, cutting onto his left foot after receiving Martin Odegaard's pass and steering a shot past goalkeeper Angus Gunn.Mikel Arteta’s side continued to dominate but it took until the stroke of half time for them to double their lead. Odegaard was again the supplier as he played in Kieran Tierney on the left, with the full-back producing a composed finish on the run to send a shot crashing in off the inside of the post.Arsenal continued to control the match following the break, with Saka adding his second as he beat Brandon Williams and fired past Gunn from outside the box. Alexandre Lacazette scored Arsenal’s fourth from the penalty spot and Emile Smith Rowe came off the bench to add a late fifth, piling further misery on Norwich and manager Dean Smith as they remained bottom of the Premier League.Follow all the latest updates and reaction below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Romelu Lukaku fires Blues to crucial win

Romelu Lukaku scored a crucial second-half header as Chelsea came from behind to beat Aston Villa away from home and stay in the Premier League title race. The hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Reece James directed Matt Targett's cross into his own net but Chelsea responded quickly and levelled from the penalty spot through Jorginho after Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled by Matty Cash.Lukaku came off the bench at half-time and made an instant impact as he glanced Hudson-Odoi’s cross into the net on 56 minutes. Mason Mount then had a golden chance to add...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

275K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy