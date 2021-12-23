ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton unfollows EVERYBODY on Instagram as seven-time world champion maintains his silence after controversial Formula One finale in Abu Dhabi

By Ollie Lewis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Lewis Hamilton has unfollowed everybody on Instagram as the Mercedes star maintains his silence following the dramatic Formula One finale this month.

Hamilton, 36, was controversially pipped to the world championship by Max Verstappen, 24, on the final lap of a thrilling race in Abu Dhabi, with the role of FIA chief Michael Masi heavily criticised by fans and pundits.

The seven-time world champion was gracious in defeat in the immediate aftermath of the decider in the desert, but has since remained silent on the subject of that race and his Formula One future.

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff amplified concerns over Hamilton's racing career after revealing that he was 'disillusioned' after Abu Dhabi, and the pair snubbed the FIA's end of season award ceremony last week.

Hamilton's only public sighting since the race was at Windsor Castle, where he received his knighthood from the Prince of Wales.

And now, the 36-year-old has raised eyebrows after appearing to unfollow a handful of accounts on his Instagram page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTg2v_0dUlfqSW00
Lewis Hamilton has unfollowed everybody on Instagram as he maintains his period of silence
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43bKIX_0dUlfqSW00
Hamilton, 36, lost out to Max Verstappen, 24, in controversial circumstances in Abu Dhabi

His account, which has over 26million followers, gives his fans an insight into his life on and off track, where Hamilton posts photos with his team, celebrity friends and his dog, Roscoe.

It is not yet known what the move could mean, yet it is not the first time Hamilton has taken to an unfollowing spree on the social media platform, having previously done so in 2019.

Reflecting on the controversial title decider in Abu Dhabi, Wolff said: 'Lewis Hamilton and I are disillusioned at the moment.

Now, it has emerged that the seven-time champion has unfollowed everyone on Instagtam
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lp46m_0dUlfqSW00
Hamilton regularly posts on the account photos of his life both on and off the racetrack

'We are not disillusioned with the sport — we love the sport with every bone in our body, and we love it because the stopwatch never lies.

'But if we break that fundamental principle of sporting fairness and authenticity of the sport, then suddenly the stopwatch doesn't become relevant anymore because we are exposed to random decision-making, that it is clear you may fall out of love with.

'That you start to question if all the work you have been putting in — all the sweat, tears, and blood — can actually be demonstrated in terms of being the best possible performance on track, because it can be taken away randomly.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xOJpc_0dUlfqSW00
Mercedes chief Toto Wolff amplified concerns after saying Hamilton had grown 'disillusioned'

Comments / 15

Bindiganavile Raghunandan
3d ago

His humiliation is such that he cannot be active as the world comments against him for his non acceptance of defeat in abudhabi gracefully

Reply
6
Related
CarBuzz.com

Lewis Hamilton Has Sold His Purple Pagani Zonda

Lewis Hamilton is an undeniable force in the world of motorsport, and any brand would be happy to be associated with his name (especially now that he's a Sir). When Hamilton struck fame early on in his F1 career, companies were all too willing to throw money, and cars at him, and one brand, in particular, caught his eye: Pagani. This exotic Italian car manufacturer built Hamilton a one-off Zonda 760 LH back in 2014, and since then, this rare beauty, finished in deep purple and exposed carbon fiber, has become tied in with his stylish persona.
CARS
FanSided

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton leaves young fan, driver heartbroken

Lewis Hamilton’s absence from the FIA prize giving gala left young karter Zack Zhu heartbroken, as he was to have awarded the Formula 1 driver his trophy. Lewis Hamilton’s decision to skip the FIA prize giving gala in Paris, France after a controversial set of circumstances left him watching rival Max Verstappen celebrate his first career Formula 1 world championship was one that was predictably both criticized and supported by many.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Toto Wolff reveals reason behind Lewis Hamilton’s silence

Lewis Hamilton failed to win a record eighth championship title, as Max Verstappen emerged victorious at the Abu Dhabi GP to take home the title. The manner in which he lost the championship was pretty controversial, as FIA allowed lapped cars between Verstappen and Hamilton to unlap themselves before the final lap of the race.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Bernie Ecclestone tips Lewis Hamilton to quit F1 after missing out on title

Bernie Ecclestone believes Lewis Hamilton will retire from Formula One due to the disappointment of losing the world title in a dramatic season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Hamilton was denied a record eighth world title in agonising fashion after Max Verstappen passed him on the last lap to collect his maiden F1 championship.The victory was a controversial one, though, after FIA race director Michael Masi came under fire for his interpretation of rules relating to lapped cars under safety car conditions in the closing stages.The decision to allow the lapped cars that separated Hamilton and Verstappen to pass...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

George Russell warned not to try and ‘knock spots’ off Lewis Hamilton

Damon Hill has issued George Russell a warning to not “knock spots” off of new Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton.Russell has joined the Formula 1 team from Williams for the upcoming season with Hamilton looking to win his eighth world championship. But former driver Hill says while Hamilton will help Russell, the newbie needs to earn his stripes.“I think it will be great to watch,” Hill told Express Sport. “I’m sure Lewis will be wanting to encourage George. I don’t see it going wrong.“I think Lewis recognises his timespan is shorter in the sport than George’s, so he will want to...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

F1 champion Max Verstappen wants to see Fernando Alonso back at the top of the grid as the Spaniard 'deserves' it due to his 'never give up' attitude

Max Verstappen admits he would like to see Fernando Alonso at the front of the Formula One grid again in a glowing tribute to the two-time world champion. Red Bull star Verstappen picked up his maiden F1 drivers' title this season in thrilling circumstances, pipping Lewis Hamilton in the winner-takes-all race at Abu Dhabi on the final lap to take the championship.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton keeping low profile as he ‘lacks the words’ over F1 championship loss

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says Lewis Hamilton is keeping a low profile as he has a “lack of words” about losing the world championship.The public have hardly heard from the British driver in the two weeks since he was controversially defeated by Max Verstappen which denied Hamilton a record eighth title. The star has been seen collecting his knighthood and in a farewell video for his team-mate Valtteri Bottas but he hasn’t spoken in the media or on social media.“We are all wavering in emotions and Lewis most of all,” Wolff said, per Motorsport-total.com.“He won the World Championship until...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Max Verstappen Girlfriend: List of women the Red Bull ace has dated

Max Verstappen broke onto the big stage in 2015, and has been on the upward trajectory since then. The 24-year-old driver has been one of the most consistent drivers in Formula One for the past three seasons, finishing P3 in overall standings in 2020 and 2021. Max Verstappen is a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Fia
The Independent

Niki Lauda would not have allowed Red Bull and Mercedes feud to ‘escalate’, says Helmut Marko

Formula 1 legend Niki Lauda “wouldn’t have let” the feud between Red Bull and Mercedes escalate to the point it has, says Helmut Marko.The Red Bull chief was speaking about former driver and Mercedes part owner Lauda, who died in 2019, in the wake of a bitter season in the F1. The two teams clashed several times with multiple crashes between drivers Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen and heated words exchanged between the team principals Toto Wolff and Christian Horner.Marko believes Lauda would have diffused the situation. He told ServusTV: “It would not have escalated so much with Niki Lauda....
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

On this day in 2006: Shane Warne becomes first bowler to take 700 Test wickets

Shane Warne became the first bowler in Test history to take 700 wickets when he reached the landmark on Boxing Day in 2006 and the leg-spinner admitted afterwards: “Whoever writes my scripts is doing an unbelievable job.”Warne went into the fourth Test of the 2006/07 Ashes at his beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground on 699 wickets, while he revealed in the build-up that he would be retiring from international cricket at the end of the series.The Victorian fittingly reached yet another milestone in front of a Boxing Day crowd of 89,155 with a sharply turning leg-break which spun into the stumps...
SPORTS
Motorsport.com

F1 2022 runaway leaders will be closed down fast, says Domenicali

F1 teams are currently working hard on their designs for the all-new ground effect cars that will come in to play in 2022. And, after an ultra-competitive 2021 campaign, there have been some fears voiced that the change of regulations could trigger more of a field spread with some teams having found better ways to unlock performance.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Double Olympic champion Adam Peaty targets unbeatable time

Two-time Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty has set his sights on a time that can never be beaten.Peaty and his coach Mel Marshall have developed “Project Immortal” and he believes setting tough goals is what keeps him motivated to raise his level.Peaty failed to come close to his own world record in the Tokyo Olympics but feels interruptions from Covid had an impact on that.With the long-term future set on the Olympics in Paris and Los Angeles Peaty wants to write his name in history with a time that will stand the test of all time.Peaty told Sky...
SPORTS
The Independent

Pat Cummins toasts strong start for Australia – Boxing Day sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 26 December.CricketAustralia captain Pat Cummins toasted another glorious day for the hosts in Melbourne, as the third Ashes Test got under way.Great Day 1. Congrats to @sboland24 cap #463 and a first Test wicket to go with it! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/NtqY33bteL— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) December 26, 2021David Warner is sharp between the wickets but is clearly not the quickest in his own family! View...
WORLD
The Independent

Scott Boland to become fourth Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket

Scott Boland will become just the fourth Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket after winning a surprise debut in the Boxing Day Ashes Test.Boland, 32, has been handed a dream call-up on his home pitch in Melbourne after the hosts decided not to risk the fitness of Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser.Boland hails from the Gulidjan tribe in the Colac area of Victoria and his appearance comes 15 years after the retirement of the only previous Indigenous man to wear the Baggy Green, Jason Gillespie Ashleigh Gardner played her second Test match earlier this year and was preceded by...
WORLD
ClutchPoints

Novak Djokovic makes shocking decision ahead of Australian Open

Tennis star Novak Djokovic’s status for the Australian Open has been one of the biggest storylines in the sport. Djokovic, who has yet to reveal if he has been vaccinated, has had his status up in the air for the Aussie Open, which requires all players to have received the vaccine. With Djokovic’s Australian Open status still questionable, the Serbian tennis star made a shocking decision regarding the upcoming ATP Cup tournament.
TENNIS
racer.com

PRUETT: The Indy Lights O.G.

The guy with the silver hair and big smile, the one wearing a Global Racing Group/HMD Motorsports Indy Lights team shirt, has one heck of a story to tell. Last season, he engineered Indy Lights rookie Benjamin Pedersen in his No.24 GRG entry, which presented an incredibly cool milestone for Mark Weida, who was there 35 years ago during the inaugural season of the American Racing Series. In 1990, the series name changed from ARS to Indy Lights.
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Australia scent Ashes victory as England collapse again

A dazed England lost four wickets in a hostile late spell to leave them at 31-4 -- still trailing Australia by 51 runs -- and fighting to save their Ashes hopes after day two of a gripping third Test. It came after the visitors -- who must win in Melbourne -- were rocked by four positive Covid cases in their camp, although no players were among them. Australia had been all out for 267, earning an 82-run lead on England's first-innings 185 on an MCG pitch that was still offering plenty for the bowlers. Marcus Harris top-scored with a battling 76 against a dangerous English attack led by veteran Jimmy Anderson, who was at his fearsome best with 4-33 off 23 overs.
SPORTS
The Independent

England’s batting crumples once again – day one of the Boxing Day Test

England flopped on the first day of the Boxing Day Test, with their flimsy batting line-up again under the microscope after being rolled over for 185.Captain Joe Root top-scored with 50 in another otherwise deeply uninspiring card, but was visibly frustrated at the tame manner of his dismissal. His was one of three unforced errors from senior men in a demoralising afternoon session, with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler also culpable.Australian openers David Warner and Marcus Harris then outstripped England’s best partnership before being parted by James Anderson, with the hosts closing on 61 for one.The duck huntRoot’s Australian conundrumRoot...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

275K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy