ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets vs. Nuggets Prediction and Odds: Expect a High-Scoring Affair

By Iain MacMillan
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

The Charlotte Hornets look to put an end to their three game losing streak when they head to Denver to take on the Nuggets. This will be the final stop of a six-game road trip for the Hornets, who will return home to host the Rockets on December 27th....

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction and Odds: Back Denver With Paul George Out

Nuggets -4 (-110) 211.5 (Over -110/Under -110) Los Angeles has been fine record wise without George, but can it hold up against a tough Nuggets team and Nikola Jokic?. Denver is just 2-3 against the spread as a road favorite this season, and doesn’t have one of the league’s better defensive units, ranking 20th in defensive rating.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Rockets#Nuggets Prediction#Nuggets Odds#Ats#Eastern Conference
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Sports
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo takes big step toward Christmas return vs. Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has exited the NBA’s health and safety protocols ahead of the Christmas Day showdown against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski. This doesn’t necessarily mean The Greek Freak will play on Christmas, though, as the report states he will get on the court Friday and then determine if he’ll play.
NBA
Sporting News

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks rally past Celtics

The Bucks hosted the Celtics in the second of five NBA games on Christmas Day. After facing the possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo not playing on Christmas Day, the two-time MVP made his presence felt in his return to action. Antetokounmpo followed up a relatively quiet first half with a 29-point effort in the final 24 minutes of the game, finishing with 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead Milwaukee back from down 19 points.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

208K+
Followers
397K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy