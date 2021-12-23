Potter found guilty

Amy Forliti and Scott Bauer of the AP report: “The suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright made a ‘blunder of epic proportions’ and did not have ‘a license to kill,’ a prosecutor told jurors on Monday shortly before they began deliberating in her manslaughter trial. Kim Potter’s attorney Earl Gray countered during closing arguments that the former Brooklyn Center officer made an honest mistake by pulling her handgun instead of her Taser and that shooting Wright wasn’t a crime. … The mostly white jury began deliberating shortly before 1 p.m. and quit for the day around 6 p.m. without reaching a verdict.”

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO