Potter found guilty

A jury found Kimberly Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, guilty on two counts of manslaughter. A Ramsey County judge temporarily blocked St. Paul from enforcing its vaccine mandate for city employees in response to a lawsuit by the city’s...
In the Star Tribune, Rochelle Olson reports: “The two manslaughter convictions of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter brought a singular reaction from the Minnesota legal community: Most were surprised if not outright stunned. ‘That’s not to say the evidence wasn’t there’, said St. Paul-based criminal and civil attorney A.L. Brown, who said he was a ‘bit surprised’ by Thursday’s verdicts. … ‘We may be watching the shift. … This may be the age of accountability, and maybe the age of accountability can lead to reform because everybody’s got something in the game.’”
The AP’s Amy Forliti and Scott Bauer report: “A jury pushed through its third day of deliberations with no verdict Wednesday at the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright. The court reported no questions from the jury at Kim Potter’s trial, a day after jurors asked Judge Regina Chu what to do if they couldn’t agree and she told them to continue deliberating. They got the case about midday Monday.”
Amy Forliti and Scott Bauer of the AP report: “The suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright made a ‘blunder of epic proportions’ and did not have ‘a license to kill,’ a prosecutor told jurors on Monday shortly before they began deliberating in her manslaughter trial. Kim Potter’s attorney Earl Gray countered during closing arguments that the former Brooklyn Center officer made an honest mistake by pulling her handgun instead of her Taser and that shooting Wright wasn’t a crime. … The mostly white jury began deliberating shortly before 1 p.m. and quit for the day around 6 p.m. without reaching a verdict.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott every Christmas grants pardons to a handful of ordinary citizens, typically for minor offenses committed years or decades ago. One name stands out this year: George Floyd. In 2004, George Floyd was arrested on drug charges in Houston by a former officer whose police work is no longer trusted by prosecutors.
In the Star Tribune, Paul Walsh, Chao Xiong and Rochelle Olson report: “Late in their second day of deliberations Tuesday, the jurors in Kim Potter’s manslaughter trial issued a pair of questions in court, one suggesting that they’re having trouble reaching a consensus and a second asking to handle her gun outside of a box where it is secured with zip ties. The jurors ended deliberations for the day shortly after 6 p.m. … The jury’s question about a lack of consensus was similar to one asked during the 2017 manslaughter trial of Jeronimo Yanez, the St. Anthony police officer who was ultimately acquitted in the shooting death of Philando Castile during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights.”
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd, pleaded guilty in two federal cases against him, one connected to Floyd’s death and the other to a 2017 incident in which Chauvin held a 14-year-old boy by the neck and beat him with his flashlight. Government prosecutors are recommending a 25-year prison sentence.
KARE-TV’s Alexandra Simon reports: “Kim Potter is expected to take the stand in her own defense on Friday, the eighth day of testimony in her trial for the shooting death of Daunte Wright in April 2021. Potter is charged with first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter in connection to Wright’s death during a traffic stop. The state rested its case Thursday morning after calling its final witness Wednesday afternoon. After Judge Regina Chu denied the defense’s motion for an acquittal, Potter’s team called its first witness.”
Kim Hyatt writes for the Star Tribune: “As carjackings in Minneapolis and the suburbs continue to surge, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says it is assigning more prosecutors to handle the influx of cases. County Attorney Mike Freeman said Tuesday that his office plans to ‘ramp-up’ prosecution of carjackings by dedicating one prosecutor to adult cases and another to juvenile cases. An advocate is also being designated to help carjacking victims. As of Monday, 138 carjacking cases were referred to Hennepin County for possible charges, with the majority — 94 — involving juveniles.”
Minnesota health officials identified 7 more cases in the state of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Not every positive COVID-19 test is sequenced to determine if it is caused by the omicron variant, so the actual number of omicron cases is likely higher. Anoka-Hennepin Schools, Minnesota’s largest school district, announced its mask mandate inside school buildings will end January 18.
A veritable “who’s who” of St. Paul government collected on Microsoft Teams Monday morning to celebrate an announcement by Mayor Melvin Carter and, representing Ramsey County, Board Chair Toni Carter. (Yes, they are related.) The gathering was to mark the largest investment in affordable housing in St. Paul history: $74 million devoted to the most neglected segment of the housing market — people making 30% or less of the Area Median Income (AMI).
This coming legislative session may be the last opportunity to protect our very limited supply of healthy water. Prudence screams for a comprehensive water study by a credible entity such as the University of Minnesota. How many times have we heard candidates for public office boldly and piously declare that...
Assistant Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Lorren Jackson testified at the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter that Daunte Wright, who Potter shot, died from a gunshot wound that caused injuries to his heart and lungs. The nominee for U.S. attorney for Minnesota, Andrew Luger, recently represented...
Red Lake Nation College, a tribal college in northern Minnesota, has plans to expand the college with a Minneapolis campus. Established in 2001 with a main building on the southern shore of Red Lake, the school is a two-year tribal college, specializing in culturally specific academics and providing what Red Lake Nation College President Dan King calls a “hugely important” role in advancing the education and careers of Native people.
Deanna Weniger writes for the Pioneer Press: “Union members who plow and maintain the runways, streets and walkways of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport voted Sunday to authorize a strike, according to a news release from the Teamsters Local 320. … Labor negotiations hit an impasse with the Metropolitan Airports Commission over the weekend, and the union voted to authorize a strike by a 95 percent margin. Under state law, the soonest members could strike would be Jan. 20, but the two groups are expected to resume mediation Dec. 28.”
Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson is suspected of driving while intoxicated after crashing a Hennepin County vehicle on I-94 five miles outside of Alexandria. He had been attending the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association conference in Alexandria. Attorneys gave opening statements in the manslaughter trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer...
Rochelle Olson and Paul Walsh write in the Star Tribune: “Excruciating, emotional video permeated the first day of testimony Wednesday in the manslaughter trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter in the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright after a traffic stop April 11. Videos from police body-worn and squad car cameras captured the shocked and plaintive reactions of Wright’s mother, Katie Bryant, and Potter moments and minutes after the shooting.”
The recent conviction of the killers of Ahmaud Arbery is welcome news; it has been described as “justice being served.” The convictions were appropriate for the three white men who followed a young Black jogger in their cars, confronted him and then shot him. But it cannot bring back Ahmaud Arbery. Convictions alone cannot be seen as justice.
