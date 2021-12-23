ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refinery hosting job fair next month

LIMA — Cenovus Energy will hold two open houses at Ohio Means Job to fill 22 process operator positions at the refinery.

Cenovus says the position is very complex and the informational sessions were arranged to give people an opportunity to learn more about the position and its role in the refinery’s operations.

The first open house is set for January 4 at 5 p.m. with the second session to follow a day later at noon on January 5. Cenovus asks for an RSVP to heather.rutz@cenovus.com if you plan to attend either session.

The application period ends January 9. The hiring process includes math and chemistry testing as well as a series of interviews. Cenovus is looking for candidates with integrity and care about protecting the environment and the facility’s neighbors, work safely and are committed to continuous improvement.

The deadline to apply is January 9 by visiting https://jobs.huskyenergy.com/. Applicants can also apply, or receive help applying, at Ohio Means Jobs Allen County, at www.ohiomeansjobs.com and entering the reference number 234584915 when prompted.

