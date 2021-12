Zandelisib Elicits High Response Rates in Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma

A recent study of KTE-X19 (also known as brexucabtagene autoleucel) supports the use of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) whose disease did not respond to at least one line of chemoimmunotherapy and a Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor. Charles Herbaux, MD, of Montpellier University Hospital in France, presented data from the first analysis of “real-life” application of KTE-X19 at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.

CANCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO