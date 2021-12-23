ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't despair about U.S. democracy — fix it

By Jonathan Bernstein, Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, I promised a bit of optimism about U.S. democracy given the very real threats the republic is facing. I'll repeat that no one should dismiss those threats. But the defeat of democracy is hardly a done deal. To begin with, imperfect democracy survived 2020, and as serious...

#Democracy#Republicans#Bloomberg Lp#Election#Voting Rights#Democratic
