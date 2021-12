With the fantastic first trailer for The Northman now online, I recently got to speak to director Robert Eggers (The Witch and The Lighthouse), about making his action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince (Alexander Skarsgård) on his quest to avenge his father’s (Ethan Hawke) murder. During the interview, Eggers talked about how they tried to make the film as accurate as possible, why he had to have people speaking English instead of Old Norse and Old Slavic, who Anya Taylor-Joy plays in the film, what they cut out in the editing room and why, how he worked with cinematographer Jarin Blaschke on the color scheme and camera placement, how the COVID shutdown actually helped the film by allowing them to finish storyboarding and let the sets feel more lived-in and authentic due to them being exposed to the weather, how it’ll be R-rated, who Bill Skarsgard would have played, the final run time, and more. In addition, he talked about what he might do next.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO