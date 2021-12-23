Rutgers to replace Texas A&M in Gator Bowl

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (ValleyCentral) — The Rutgers University Scarlet Knights are set to face Wake Forest in the 2021 Gator Bowl, replacing Texas A&M.

At the end of the season, Rutgers had been ineligible for a bowl game, after losing to Maryland in their last game of the season.

However, after a COVID outbreak within the Texas A&M football program, the NCAA’s football oversight committee sent the offer for the Gator Bowl to Rutgers.

The committee looked over teams that had a 5-7 record when looking for a replacement for Texas A&M.

The team from that list with the highest Academic Progress Rate (APR), would get the first chance for refusal, and Rutgers University was the first in line.

Rutgers announced their acceptance of the Gator Bowl spot with a tweet that went out around mid-day on Dec. 23.

Rutgers will go head to head with Wake Forest, who have won their last six bowl appearances straight.

Rutgers has not been to a bowl game since the 2014 Quick Lane Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Gator Bowl is scheduled to take place on New Year’s Ever, Dec. 31.

