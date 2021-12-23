ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers to replace Texas A&M in Gator Bowl

By Rolando Avila
 3 days ago

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (ValleyCentral) — The Rutgers University Scarlet Knights are set to face Wake Forest in the 2021 Gator Bowl, replacing Texas A&M.

RELATED: Aggies drop out of Gator Bowl

At the end of the season, Rutgers had been ineligible for a bowl game, after losing to Maryland in their last game of the season.

However, after a COVID outbreak within the Texas A&M football program, the NCAA’s football oversight committee sent the offer for the Gator Bowl to Rutgers.

The committee looked over teams that had a 5-7 record when looking for a replacement for Texas A&M.

The team from that list with the highest Academic Progress Rate (APR), would get the first chance for refusal, and Rutgers University was the first in line.

Texas A&M student-athlete dies in crash while heading home for holiday break

Rutgers announced their acceptance of the Gator Bowl spot with a tweet that went out around mid-day on Dec. 23.

Rutgers will go head to head with Wake Forest, who have won their last six bowl appearances straight.

Rutgers has not been to a bowl game since the 2014 Quick Lane Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Gator Bowl is scheduled to take place on New Year’s Ever, Dec. 31.

