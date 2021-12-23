ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontline Education Releases White Paper to Assist K-12 School Officials in Understanding the Most Effective Uses of ESSER Funds

MALVERN, PA — Frontline Education announced the recent release of Demystifying ESSER Funding Questions: Managing Short-term Financial Needs While Ensuring Long-term Sustainability. The white paper, developed by the Frontline Research and Learning Institute, details specific approaches using easy-to-use tools that leverage comparative and financial analytics to build immediate...

