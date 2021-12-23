ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

The Missing: NY dad sleeps in car as he searches for daughter, 14

By Mary Murphy
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XEtU2_0dUldm6Q00

FOREST HILLS, Queens — Octavius Beckett said he’s spent thousands of dollars on gas since his 14-year-old daughter, Samaria, went missing on Oct. 13.

The concerned father has been driving his SUV through four of the five boroughs, even going out of state to New Jersey and Pennsylvania looking for the girl.

“I’ve been raising my daughter since day one,” the single dad told PIX11 News. “I don’t need anyone else in the streets raising my daughter.”

Beckett said his daughter had been doing well in school and going to church, but he started to worry this year about who she was meeting online while playing a popular basketball game.

“From social media, she must have met somebody,” Beckett said. “And I told her about social media – ‘stay away from that.'”

Beckett said Samaria initially left her mother’s home in Queens while she was visiting there in late September, but he was able to track her down a week later and brought the teen back to her mother’s in Forest Hills.

Samaria’s mom has been ill in recent months.

Beckett said while his daughter was visiting her mother on Oct. 13, the mom allowed Samaria to go to the store. Beckett said he was in a nearby room and decided to trail his daughter when she left. But the teen had already taken off to parts unknown.

“I must have searched 20 stores,” Beckett said of a nearby shopping strip on 108th Street. “I drove to the subway station and couldn’t find her.”

PIX11 was asked to profile Samaria Beckett’s case by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Vice President John Bischoff said they were working hard to keep the teen’s image out there.

“Somebody has seen this little girl,” Bischoff added.  “About 92 percent of our cases are listed as endangered runaways.”

Octavius Beckett is concerned that his daughter’s Instagram account was shut down.  He’s tried to reach out to contacts he found in her phone after she left her mother’s home the first time.   He thinks an online predator may have engaged in a familiar “internet” dance with the girl in recent months.

“Come with me, go home,” Beckett theorized.  “Come with me, go home. Next time you come with me, that’s it.”

Beckett said he fears that someone is holding his daughter against her will.

He had raised the child with his extended family in Far Rockaway before moving upstate with the girl last year.

Beckett said he brought the girl back to Queens to visit her mother on Oct. 13.

Now he’s spending most of the time in his vehicle, hoping to track Samaria down.

“I take naps in the car, I don’t leave that car,” Beckett said.

If you have any information on this case, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678)

Comments / 101

Guest
3d ago

So sad and heartbreaking; the most painful feeling in the heart, body, and mind when you don’t know. The pain just breaks you. Prayers for them.

Reply
27
Beverly Brown
3d ago

sending prayers up to this father that made the angels surround his daughter and bring his baby girl home safely in Jesus Christ name I pray amen 🙏🏽🕊️🙏🏽🕊️🙏🏽🕊️ from Corona Queens New York God here our prayers and bring this child back home soon.

Reply
18
Freshy
3d ago

😪😪😪 I cannot imagine how painful it is for a father not knowing where his daughter is. its such a scary world 😪😪

Reply
35
 

