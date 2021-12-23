ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Padma Lakshmi's Relatable Dog Meme Has Instagram Laughing

By Justina Huddleston
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Padma Lakshmi is probably most well-known for being the host of Bravo's "Top Chef," but she's also a cookbook author, and is the creator and host of her own food and travel show, "Taste the Nation," on Hulu. Luckily for fans of her work, she's also pretty active on social media....

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

Al Roker’s Emotional Instagram About Natalie Morales Will Make 'Today' Show Fans Sob

Al Roker is feeling grateful for his time with Natalie Morales on the Today show. After 22 years with NBC, Natalie bid her final farewell to the network's morning show program on November 19. The 49-year-old broadcast journalist is still set to appear on Dateline throughout the rest of 2021. She recently joined CBS's daytime program The Talk as a permanent cohost.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Chrissy Teigen Shared A Pic Of Bathtime With Her Kids, And Of Course People Had Thoughts

It’s pretty much a given that having people look at you and share their opinions on your life and personal choices comes with being a celebrity. Those stars that choose to engage with the public on social media and share even more about who they are as well as the private moments in their life have even more of an audience when living their life. Chrissy Teigen isn’t typically one for hiding who she is or what's going on in her life, so of course people have thoughts when she posts. This is especially the case when it’s a pic of her in the bathtub with her and her husband John Legend’s two children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Padma Lakshmi
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay's Photo Of His Cat Has Instagram Divided

It's known that celebrity chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay likes to entertain his fans with a variety of updates on social media on a regular basis. One adorable and oft-appearing character in Ramsay's social media posts is his youngest son, Oscar. According to Closer Weekly, Ramsay and his wife, Tana, had Oscar in April of 2019. Since then, the chef has taken to social media to post photos of Oscar through different milestones, such as getting a new haircut and playing with his dad in the backyard (via Instagram).
ANIMALS
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Laughs At Her 'Bad Acting' In This Funny Outtake Video

Nostalgia flooded over Valerie Bertinelli when she stumbled upon a TV Land blooper video from "Hot in Cleveland," the sitcom on which the "Kids Baking Championship" host starred from 2010 to 2015 (via IMDb). "OMG! I remember this day so clearly!" she wrote on Instagram as she shared a video with her fans and followers. "I miss these ladies so much."
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Relatable Dog Meme#Hulu
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Fans Think There's a Ben Affleck Easter Egg in Her Latest Instagram Post

Any remaining questions about Jennifer Lopez's feelings towards Ben Affleck can probably be put to bed right now. In her latest Instagram post—a fairly straightforward promo for the women's clothing brand Aritizia—the multi-talented star posed in a simple white outfit and cozy puffer jacket, which was the subject of her post. “Cosy morning in my Super Puff," she wrote in the caption on December 21.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Instagram Is In Love With Michael Symon's Adorable Kitchen Assistant

There's nothing like the holidays to put the spotlight on family, and Instagram loves how Michael Symon is spending time with his. Symon is not only the newly minted throwdown king, having been anointed by none other than the OG, Bobby Flay, who is producing the new "Throwdown with Michael Symon," but he is also a dad and a grandfather. And during his downtime, Symon likes to spend time cooking with his favorite little assistant in his home kitchen. This assistant happens to be his son Kyle's daughter, and the internet is loving this grandfather-granddaughter duo.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
France
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi's Response To This Party Scenario Has Twitter Laughing

Would you like to have Padma Lakshmi at your next holiday party? Her recent post on Twitter reveals exactly what type of guest she would be. The Twitter account for Bravo's "Top Chef," which she hosts, recently shared a picture captioned, "You hear a knock on the door and find these two waiting to join your holiday dinner. What do you do?" The image showed Lakshmi and Martha Stewart, side-by-side.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi Shares Rare Pic Of Daughter Krishna And She's All Grown Up

Padma Lakshmi, host of "Top Chef" and "Taste the Nation," is accustomed to life in the spotlight. Lakshmi is a regular on the red carpet and has dozens of TV and film credits to her name (via IMDb). She is also an outspoken activist who doesn't shy away from public demonstrations. But when it comes to her 11-year old daughter, Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell, Lakshmi is more private. It is a rare occasion when she shares photos of Krishna, whom she shares with her former partner Adam Dell (per People).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi Shared Her Super Relatable Holiday Travel Concerns

Travel can be an absolute nightmare, especially around the holidays. According to Catch Carri, travel mishaps around the holidays can hit you anywhere. You might have issues with luggage that is lost, causing unnecessary spending and days without your important possessions. Or you might have issues with public transportation via train, bus, subway, taxi, or more. But those are nothing compared to concerns over travel in the new normal. Between last year and now, with COVID-19 on the rise, guidelines and mandates around travel from the CDC make things even more difficult and nerve-wracking.
TRAVEL
Mashed

What Makes Padma Lakshmi's Thumbprint Cookies Unique

While technically any cookie eaten around the holidays could be considered a Christmas cookie, there are certain varieties that are more traditional this time of year. Whether you're setting out treats for Santa or exchanging goodies at a holiday party, some of the most common Christmas cookies include gingerbread, peanut butter blossoms, sugar cookies, and chocolate crinkles. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular Christmas cookie, however, is the classic chocolate chip.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Massive Amount Of Tea Padma Lakshmi Drinks Every Day

In an interview with Harper's BAZAAR, "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi revealed the approximate amount of tea she drinks on a daily basis. Spoiler alert: It's over the 11.5 cups of water most women are recommended to drink per day (via Mayo Clinic). Lakshmi is constantly on the move between...
CELEBRITIES
fangirlish.com

Zendaya’s Instagram Post To Tom Holland Has Us Smiling Today

Zendaya and Tom Holland together is always something that brings a smile to anyones face. The two of them are just adorable and you can tell that they are in love. While we respect that they are private, we do love the moments that they share how much they care about each other. Nothing is better than their Instagram posts to each other.
CELEBRITIES
Financial Times

Padma Lakshmi on the pleasures of a first edition

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. I grew up with books around me. My grandfather was one of the most well-read people I’ve met – and I’ve had the pleasure of knowing some real readers. I love old books, the feeling of them, the wonder of them; I especially love when stories have stood the test of time. I also love old and rare bookstores, just going there and perusing the shelves. It’s hushed and quiet and has such a wonderful atmosphere. I’ve always felt reassured or cosy in the presence of floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi's Diet Is Focused On These 4 Types Of Food

Very few people have a resume that rivals Padma Lakshmi's. While the Indian-American superstar may be best known as the longtime judge and co-host of hit cooking competition "Top Chef," Lakshmi has worn many hats over the course of her lifetime. Lakshmi launched her career as a model when she was scouted while studying abroad in Spain. From there, she went on to work with some of the world's top designers including Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, and Gianni Versace and became widely recognized as one of the first Indian models with global reach (as noted by The Talko). Lakshmi credits her modeling career as helping her break into the culinary industry. "It allowed me to travel all over the world, taste the world, and explore places I never would have gotten the opportunity to go to, like France, Bali," Lakshmi shared in her 2015 Jubilee talk (via Bravo).
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Mashed

76K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy