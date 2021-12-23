Homeless man in Glendale arrested for various sex crimes on a child

A homeless man was in custody Thursday for allegedly committing various crimes involving a child.

Simon Lopez, 21, a transient, was arrested on Monday and booked on suspicion of kidnapping, domestic violence, “engaging in intercourse with a minor,” and for an outstanding warrant, the Glendale Police Department reported.

Lopez was being held on $100,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation began on Dec. 3, when officers were sent to the 1800 block of Camino San Rafael regarding “a confrontation between a minor and an adult male,” police said.

“During the investigation, officers learned that the male was seen physically assaulting a minor before fleeing the area in a vehicle,” police said in a statement.

“Detectives assigned to Glendale P.D.’s assaults bureau immediately took over the investigation, and learned that 21-year-old Simon Lopez, transient, had been engaging in a romantic relationship with a minor under 15 years of age,” police said. “Lopez was discovered to have a non-local warrant out for his arrest.

Lopez was arrested about 2:30 p.m. Monday in a residential neighborhood in the 21000 block of Roscoe Boulevard in Canoga Park, police said.

“Due to L.A. County’s emergency `Zero-Dollar’ bail order, the District Attorney’s office recommended bail be set to $0; however, a $100,000 bail hold was set,” police said.

“The following charges reflect what the District Attorney’s office has filed against Lopez: unlawful sex with a minor, oral copulation of a minor, domestic violence, contact with a minor for sexual offense and possession of child porn,” police said.

“It is currently unknown if Lopez has been involved with other minors,” police said.

“If you or your child has been in contact with Lopez via social media or another platform, please contact the Glendale Police Department’s Assaults Bureau by calling 818-548-3106,” police said.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS; use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.