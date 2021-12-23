Dry, chapped skin this winter? Here’s ways to get relief.

I'm not gonna lie, this hemp clay mask is IT. It's no wonder it has over 2,000 five-star reviews and plenty of gushing testimonials. And with the current promo of 20% off site-wide with code XMAS20 and a free mask with your $75+ order — who could resist? From Australian skincare brand Hey Bud, the clay mask (along with a super handy free applicator brush) promises to clear up acne, improve skin's moisture, help regulate oils, and fade dark spots with its main ingredient: hemp seed oil. Even after having tested for only two weeks (they recommend using it once or twice a week if your skin is dry, or up to three times a week if it's oily ) I could definitely see an improvement in my skin's texture. After washing off the mask, my face feels glowy, refreshed, and squeaky clean without leaving it all dried up. In other words, it's the dream clay mask.

SKIN CARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO