Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 05:59:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix MIXED PRECIPITATION INTO MONDAY MORNING .A potent winter system will continue to move across Minnesota and western Wisconsin Monday morning with a variety of different winter impacts. Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch expected in parts of central Minnesota with 6 to 12 inches storm total. Farther south, snowfall is largely done with freezing rain the main risk this morning. Storm total ice accumulation of a glaze to a tenth of an inch can be expected. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

BARRON COUNTY, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO