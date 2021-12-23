Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 18:55:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-26 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
