Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-24 21:10:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-26 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

Winter Storm Warning issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling 1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches above 5000 feet, with lighter accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible between 4000 and 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Heavy snow, gusty winds, low visibilities in blowing snow and icy roads will make for dangerous driving conditions at higher elevations.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for De Kalb, Elkhart, Kosciusko, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 09:55:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: De Kalb; Elkhart; Kosciusko; Lagrange; Noble; Steuben; Whitley FREEZING FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog can persist at some locations for an additional hour or two before conditions improve. Temperatures are expected to gradually rise above freezing. Motorists should reduce their speed in dense fog and use their low- beam headlights so that they can be seen by other drivers.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 18:55:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-26 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 12:19:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-28 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow with low visibilities occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility to one half mile or less at times tonight into Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Freeborn, Goodhue, Le Sueur, Rice, Steele, Waseca by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Rice; Steele; Waseca HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION LATE THIS AFTERNOON TO MONDAY MORNING .A potent winter system will move across Minnesota and western Wisconsin tonight and into Monday morning with a variety of different winter impacts. The heaviest snow is expected in parts of central Minnesota with 5 to 7 inches likely. The heaviest snow rates are expected this evening. Wind gusts could lead to some patchy blowing snow. Farther south, snowfall amounts are expected to be more in the 2 to 5 inch range. The final impact will be mixed precipitation across mainly far southern Minnesota. All together this could lead to a difficult day of travel for those heading home after the holiday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 05:59:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix MIXED PRECIPITATION INTO MONDAY MORNING .A potent winter system will continue to move across Minnesota and western Wisconsin Monday morning with a variety of different winter impacts. Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch expected in parts of central Minnesota with 6 to 12 inches storm total. Farther south, snowfall is largely done with freezing rain the main risk this morning. Storm total ice accumulation of a glaze to a tenth of an inch can be expected. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Chouteau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 02:16:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-28 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Chouteau; Eastern Teton; Fergus; Judith Basin; Meagher; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT

