Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 02:58:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Coast; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; Southwest Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow continued. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Far southwest Mason County and the interior lowlands of Grays Harbor County, including Matlock, McCleary, and Montesano, Central coast, including Pacific Beach, Aberdeen, and Westport and Lowlands of Thurston, western Lewis, and far southeast Mason Counties, including Harstine Island, Olympia, Centralia, and Toledo. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
