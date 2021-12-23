Upper Darby High School Dismissed Early After Fire Breaks Out On Second Floor Of Building

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – An early morning fire has damaged a building at Sheldon High School on Monday. Metro Fire crews responded to the scene a little after 1 a.m. and found the fire was coming from a large building with classrooms at one end and two shop rooms at the other end. A second alarm was called. pic.twitter.com/acKomhLUDE — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 13, 2021 The bulk of the fire was coming from one of the two shop rooms, firefighters say. Flames were coming out of the roof at one point. Firefighters were able to contain most of the flames to just that one shop room. However, firefighters say the second shop room and some adjacent classrooms suffered some smoke damage. No injuries were reported. District officials say Sheldon High plans to open as normal, with only the Building Trade class needing to be relocated. Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation, but district officials say initial reports show now indication of suspicious activity.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO