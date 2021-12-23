ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby High School Dismissed Early After Fire Breaks Out On Second Floor Of Building

Cover picture for the articleUPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Students at Upper Darby High School have been dismissed early due to a fire on the second floor Thursday afternoon. School officials say the building was immediately evacuated after being alert of the fire. The fire...

Bathroom Fire Prompts Evacuation Of Upper Darby High School

Upper Darby High School was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a small fire broke out in a bathroom, school officials said. "A student discovered and reported to a teacher that there was a fire in the bathroom. Two teachers intervened, attempted to put the fire out, and pulled the fire alarm which alerted the fire department," the school district said in a statement.
