XPeng: Forecasting Its Expansion Into Robotaxi

Since February, FUTU's share price fell by 80%; the company appears to be cheaply valued now. Even though I cover a lot of Chinese companies in my articles, I have not yet analyzed Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) despite it being one of the more popular Chinese stocks. The main reason why I didn't want to publish an article has been that I generally do not want to publish too many bearish articles and I have found that the previous P/E ratios of 50 and higher were unreasonably high. Now that FUTU is trading below a P/E ratio of 20, I want to take another look and explain why I believe that the current share price still does not undervalue the company, but at least it also does not overvalue it anymore.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO