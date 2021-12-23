ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Much Revenue Could Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Pill Fetch?

By Shanthi Rexaline
 3 days ago
Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced Wednesday its oral COVID-19 antiviral pill, Paxlovid, has been authorized for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Pfizer Analysts: SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges has a Market Perform rating and a $52 price target for Pfizer. BofA Securities analyst Geoff Meacham maintained...

AOL Corp

Pfizer antiviral pills may be risky with other medications

As the omicron surge pummels a pandemic-weary nation, the first antiviral pills for Covid-19 promise desperately needed protection for people at risk of severe disease. However, many people prescribed Pfizer’s or Merck’s new medications will require careful monitoring by doctors and pharmacists, and the antivirals may not be safe for everyone, experts caution.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
New York Post

Pfizer booster protection against Omicron drops in 10 weeks, study says

The effectiveness of Pfizer’s booster shot against symptomatic Omicron significantly wanes after 10 weeks, a new study said this week — as experts weigh whether fourth shots are necessary. The UK Health Security Agency said those who had received three doses of Pfizer’s vaccine saw their protection against...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Israel orders Pfizer's new COVID-19 pill

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel has ordered 100,000 units of Pfizer Inc’s anti-viral COVID 19 pill Paxlovid for people aged 12 and older at risk of severe illness, an Israeli official said on Saturday, confirming a television report. Channel 12 TV said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett agreed the deal...
WORLD
Benzinga

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Dec.26-Jan. 1): Xeris FDA Decision, Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus In Final Week Of Year

Biopharma stocks eked out modest gains in the week ending Dec. 23, with regulatory decisions, clinical readouts and COVID-19 treatment and vaccine developments dictating sentiment. The week's news was headlined by the Food and Drug Administration issuing emergency use authorizations for two oral COVID-19 antiviral pills. Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE)...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
digg.com

Booster Immunity Against COVID-19 Starts To Wane Within 10 Weeks, Study Finds

A UK study found that the added immunity from a booster vaccine shot begins to lessen within 10 weeks. The UK Health Security Agency analyzed just under 150,000 cases of delta and almost 70,000 of omicron, and found evidence of a number of things about the vaccines and omicron. Broadly, the vaccines — specifically Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca — are less effective against omicron than delta, and omicron is much more transmissible. However, someone with omicron is 50–70% less likely to require hospitalization than a person with delta.
PUBLIC HEALTH
audacy.com

Anti-vaxxer Marjorie Taylor Greene profits from vax companies

Despite her strong anti-vaccine stance, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has apparently been comfortable holding stock in companies that manufacture COVID-19 vaccines. According to a filing with the Clerk of the House of Representatives from summer 2020 analyzed by Business Insider, Greene holds stock in AstraZeneca, Pfizer and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron Covid variant is spreading rapidly across the UK and is set to become the dominant strain in the UK.So far more than deaths from the new variant have been recorded and tens of thousands of infections logged.Prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out introducing new restrictions before Christmas Day but said government “reserve the right” to implement measures in the coming weeks,Fears over Omicron prompted London mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a major incident in the capital in December and the NHS returned to its highest level of emergency preparedness, level four national incident,...
INDUSTRY
AFP

US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized Merck's Covid pill for high-risk adults, a day after green lighting a similar but more effective drug by Pfizer amid a winter surge of cases driven by Omicron. While vaccines and boosters remain the foremost tools in the fight against the pandemic, experts have welcomed the addition of the new oral treatments, which inhibit the virus' ability to replicate and should withstand variants. FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni told reporters the two authorizations have expanded "the arsenal of treatment options available to the public" and would help alleviate the burden on the nation's health care system. The pill developed by Merck, called molnupiravir, is taken within five days of symptom onset and was shown in a trial of 1,400 participants to reduce Covid hospitalizations and deaths by 30 percent among at-risk people.
INDUSTRY
Corydon Times-Republican

FDA Gives OK to Merck Antiviral At-Home COVID-19 Pill

FDA Gives OK to Merck Antiviral At-Home COVID-19 Pill. THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Many Americans now have two oral antiviral pills that can be taken at home to treat a fresh case of COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the emergency use of the molnupiravir pill from Merck for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people who have just tested positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug

PARIS/MILAN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - France has cancelled its order for Merck & Co's (MRK.N) COVID-19 antiviral drug following disappointing trial data and hopes instead to receive Pfizer's (PFE.N) competing drug before the end of January, the health minister said on Wednesday. France is the first country to publicly say...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

FDA authorizes second COVID-19 antiviral pill, Merck's molnupiravir

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized the use of Merck's molnupiravir pill for treating COVID-19, the second such emergency use authorization in two days. Who can take the Merck COVID-19 pill?. The molnupiravir pill is cleared for use by adults 18 and older who have tested positive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
