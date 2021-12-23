ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snap Finger Click's Martijn van der Meulen on Epic vs. Apple, player habits, and non-digital releases

By Khai Trung Le
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs 2021 begins to fade into memory, we're taking a look back at the events that have defined the last 12 months of mobile gaming. We've asked the industry's great and good to give us their take on the year, as well as predicting the trends that will dominate in...

pocketgamer.biz

Huawei reveals its best games of 2021

Huawei has revealed the winners of its AppGallery Editor’s Choice Awards 2021, with the winning apps and games were separated into 10 categories, five each for games and apps. Homescapes from Playrix won Best Family Game due to its "warm and wholesome" user experience and State of Survival from...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trivia Games#Mobile Game#Snap Finger Click
pocketgamer.biz

Meet the PocketGamer.biz team

I don’t really want to talk about myself. My working history is on LinkedIn, if you’re curious. What I do want to talk about is what I want for PocketGamer.biz in the new year. Much like the perpetual motion of the mobile games industry, the PG.biz team hasn’t...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.biz

Mobile games account for over 50% of games industry spending in 2021

Newzoo has released its latest report which takes a look at consumer spending within the games industry for 2021. Titled The Games Market and Beyond in 2021: The Year in Numbers, the report claims that the global games market will reach a total of $180.3 billion in 2021, with mobile games being the driving force behind this.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.biz

The mobile gaming trends of 2021

The mobile games industry had a lot to celebrate during 2021 – on track to surpass over $120 billion, growing 20 per cent over 2020. It is also an industry that has never stood still for long, and 2021 was no exception. PocketGamer.biz looks back at the most impactful news and developments of the year.
VIDEO GAMES
