Snap Finger Click's Martijn van der Meulen on Epic vs. Apple, player habits, and non-digital releases

What’s the best way to make PC gaming more immersive? Getting a herculean-sized curved gaming monitor of course. That way, you’ll be able to see all of the action and really become immersed in the experience. Thanks to the Discover Samsung event happening right now, you can save $600 on the Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor, Samsung’s largest 1000r monitor. Now that’s something worth thinking about, even though it’s past Christmas already. The best part about this limited-time offer is that you don’t have to trade in any old gadget you might have lying around in order to reap all the...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO