Playtika partners with Make-A-Wish for holiday event in Bingo Blitz

The spirit of the holiday season seems a bit harder to come by this year. Maybe it’s because we’re exhausted. And worried. You, too?. We’re hopeful that some time away from the daily grind, combined with the joy and comfort that comes from spending time with loved ones, will lift us up and grant us the temporary luxury of setting aside our worries just long enough to refill our hearts with compassion, empathy and understanding for our fellow humans, with gratitude for the good fortune to have survived the insanity of the past two years, and with a fervent hope that the future will be more a blessing than a curse.

SOCIETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO