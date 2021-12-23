ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playtika partners with Make-A-Wish for holiday event in Bingo Blitz

By Aaron Orr
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaytika has partnered with children’s non-profit Make-A-Wish for its holiday campaign in Bingo Blitz. From 22 December to 26 December, Bingo Blitz players will be invited to participate in the 'virtual dishes for wishes' challenge. This is the second year running that Bingo Blitz has partnered with Make-A-Wish....

