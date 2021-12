Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Titans designated Brown to return to practice on Monday, and he has been a full participant, according to ESPN. He hasn't taken the field since sustaining a chest injury on Nov. 21 in a 22-13 loss to the Houston Texans.

Brown leads the team with 46 receptions for 615 yards. His return is expected to be a boost for quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who hasn't fared as well without Brown as one of his targets.