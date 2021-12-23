ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA, NBPA near agreement to reduce quarantine period for COVID-positive players

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JWGNd_0dUlZg1400
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are nearing an agreement to reduce the minimum quarantine period for COVID-positive players, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (via Twitter).

Shams Charania of The Athletic (via Twitter) initially reported Thursday that the two sides were engaged in discussions on the subject after commissioner Adam Silver mentioned the possibility during an interview with ESPN earlier in the week.

Currently, the quarantine period for a player who tests positive for COVID-19 is 10 days. However, the league and union could agree to lower it to as few as six days in certain cases, per Charania and Wojnarowski (Twitter link).

The NBA and NBPA are consulting with their own infectious disease specialists and are studying research models from around the world before finalizing a decision, Wojnarowski explains.

Silver stated in his ESPN appearance on Tuesday that the viral load of a COVID-positive player can be ascertained during the testing process and suggested that it might be safe for such a player to return to action if his viral load drops below a certain threshold, since the risk of transmitting the virus would drop significantly. A player’s vaccination status may also be a factor in determining his required quarantine period.

“I think (medical experts are) already realizing that you can move away from the 10-day protocol when you have players who are vaccinated and boosted,” Silver told ESPN’s Malika Andrews on Tuesday. “It seems that the virus runs through their systems faster. They become not just asymptomatic but – more importantly – they’re not shedding the virus anymore.”

It’s unclear how quickly the new guidelines might go into effect if and when the NBA and NBPA reach an agreement.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Bulls to sign Ersan Ilyasova via hardship exception

The Bulls agreed to sign free agent forward Ersan Ilyasova to a 10-day contract using a hardship exception, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne (Twitter link). The shorthanded Bulls, which currently have six players in the health and safety protocols, already added Alfonzo McKinnie as a replacement...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Nbpa#Covid#Quarantine#Espn#Charania
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

LeBron Upset After The Lakers 4th Loss In A Row, Admits Team Has No Chemistry

LeBron was noticeably upset following the Lakers 138-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, and rightfully so. The loss marks the team’s fourth in a row and they now sit at 16-17. Thursdays game was also the last at the Staples Center before the “Crypto.com Arena” renaming. After the game, LeBron finally admitted the reason for the Lakers’ slow start to this season.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy