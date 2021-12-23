Camden County deputies looking for man considered armed and dangerous

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Camden County deputies are looking for a man accused of assaulting two women and who is considered armed and dangerous.

Dustin Burkhart is charged in Camden County with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.

Deputies accuse him of attacking two women Friday at a home in the 100 block of North Dale Drive in Camdenton. According to court documents, Burkhart repeatedly hit the women with his fists because he thought they were stealing from him.

Deputies said the women were both taken to Lake Regional Hospital for their injuries. Due to the severity of her injuries, a helicopter flew one of the victims to University Hospital in Columbia.

A judge sentenced Burkhart to two years in prison with credit for time served in June 2017 for unlawful use of a weapon. Deputies said he shot Joseph W. Beeman after an argument at a home off of Mahogany Drive in Camdenton.

According to court documents, Beeman told deputies Burkhart shot him because he came to the home to kill everyone. Beeman later died at a hospital from his injuries.

Deputies ask anyone with information about Burkhart to call the Camden County Sheriff's Office or local law enforcement.

