ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, MO

Camden County deputies looking for man considered armed and dangerous

By Zachary Farwell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KAuuz_0dUlZKnC00

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Camden County deputies are looking for a man accused of assaulting two women and who is considered armed and dangerous.

Dustin Burkhart is charged in Camden County with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.

Deputies accuse him of attacking two women Friday at a home in the 100 block of North Dale Drive in Camdenton. According to court documents, Burkhart repeatedly hit the women with his fists because he thought they were stealing from him.

Deputies said the women were both taken to Lake Regional Hospital for their injuries. Due to the severity of her injuries, a helicopter flew one of the victims to University Hospital in Columbia.

A judge sentenced Burkhart to two years in prison with credit for time served in June 2017 for unlawful use of a weapon. Deputies said he shot Joseph W. Beeman after an argument at a home off of Mahogany Drive in Camdenton.

According to court documents, Beeman told deputies Burkhart shot him because he came to the home to kill everyone. Beeman later died at a hospital from his injuries.

Deputies ask anyone with information about Burkhart to call the Camden County Sheriff's Office or local law enforcement.

The post Camden County deputies looking for man considered armed and dangerous appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 9

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Deputies locate deceased male in Pulaski County pond

DIXON, Mo. (KMIZ) A man was found dead Sunday in a vehicle that was discovered in a Pulaski County pond. Pulaski County Sheriff's Department deputies were sent to the 1900 block of Camp Road, where a deceased male was found in a vehicle in a pond. The male's identity is not being announced at this The post Deputies locate deceased male in Pulaski County pond appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fulton man charged after shooting neighbor with a crossbow

FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) A Callaway County prosecutor has charged a Fulton man after an argument between neighbors led to one of them being shot with a crossbow on Wednesday. Thurman Estep is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. The victim called Fulton police on Wednesday at 11:58 after Estep allegedly shot him with The post Fulton man charged after shooting neighbor with a crossbow appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mexico woman faces multiple drug charges after a months-long investigation

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) An Audrain County prosecutor has charged a Mexico woman on drug charges after a months-long investigation. Stefanie Lavender is charged with two counts of drug possession, unlawful possession of a firearm, keeping or maintaining a public nuisance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. A confidential informant messaged Lavender multiple times looking to The post Mexico woman faces multiple drug charges after a months-long investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Camden County, MO
Camden County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
Camdenton, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Camdenton, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two new motions filed in court case of Jefferson City woman accused of killing 4-year-old

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman accused of murdering a Jefferson City child is asking to be released on bond. The request is one of two motions filed by Quatavia Givens' attorneys this week. She is accused of killing four-year-old Darnell Gray in 2018 and then trying to cover it up. The second is asking The post Two new motions filed in court case of Jefferson City woman accused of killing 4-year-old appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missing Sedalia man’s body found in Morgan County pond

Deputies were called Friday to a piece of property near Route M and Pond Road for a report of a body being discovered, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Investigators identified the man as Jimmy "JD" Collins, who was reported missing from Sedalia around Thanksgiving, according to the release. The post Missing Sedalia man’s body found in Morgan County pond appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armed And Dangerous#Prison#Domestic Violence#Lake Regional Hospital#University Hospital#Abc17news
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Henry County settles lawsuit with family of Clinton officer killed

Judge William Collins signed off Tuesday on the $1.625 million settlement between the parents of Officer Christopher Morton and several government officials and companies they sued in 2019. Darrel and Tara Morton will receive $926,443.17 from the settlement, while lawyers Bernard Schmitt and Melody Roberts of the Schmitt Law Firm in Kansas City will collect $691,647.06 for fees and expenses. The post Henry County settles lawsuit with family of Clinton officer killed appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighter killed in Interstate 70 crash in Boone County

The district said in a news release that Bryant Gladney died at the scene after the crash involving a tractor-trailer near Route Z. Gladney was going to the scene of a crash when a westbound tractor-trailer hit Gladney's firetruck at high speed before hitting a University Hospital ambulance and the vehicle involved in the original crash, according to the release. The post Firefighter killed in Interstate 70 crash in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fire district official killed in Interstate 70 crash in Boone County

The district said in a news release that Bryant Gladney died at the scene after the crash involving a tractor-trailer near Route Z. Gladney was going to the scene of a crash when a westbound tractor-trailer hit Gladney's firetruck at high speed before hitting a University Hospital ambulance and the vehicle involved in the original crash, according to the release. The post Fire district official killed in Interstate 70 crash in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two hurt after rollover crash on I-70 east of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hurt following a rollover crash on Interstate 70 east of Columbia on Wednesday night. The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes at the 135-mile marker, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by Jared E. Thompson, 26, of Columbia, flipped The post Two hurt after rollover crash on I-70 east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Non-profits step up to help when first responders are killed in the line of duty

Tragedies like the one that killed firefighter Bryant Gladney on Wednesday happen with relative frequency. The U.S Fire Administration has reported 136 line-of-duty deaths of firefighters in 2021 and 62 in 2019, the lowest since USFA started its annual study. The post Non-profits step up to help when first responders are killed in the line of duty appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Fire department gives assistance after a firefighter is killed in the line of duty

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Columbia Fire Department will now help with some of the Boone County Fire Protection District's calls after Assistant Fire Chief Bryant Gladney died in the line of duty Wednesday morning. The tragic death of their fellow firefighter has shaken up the Boone County Fire Protection District. Columbia Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Jenkins The post Columbia Fire department gives assistance after a firefighter is killed in the line of duty appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy