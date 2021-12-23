Times Square New Year's Eve celebration will be scaled back, city says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One last Christmas tradition got underway in the city on Sunday — Mulchfest. The Department of Sanitation is asking people to drop off their trees at dozens of locations, through Jan. 9. Just remember to take off all lights and ornaments. The trees will then go into a wood chipper to make mulch. The city says the mulch will be used to nourish parks. You can also take home a free bag. To find a drop-off location near you, please click here.

