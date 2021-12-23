ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Square New Year's Eve celebration will be scaled back, city says

By Laura Ly, Jason Hanna
 3 days ago
Next week's New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square will be "scaled back," with fewer revelers and everyone required to wear a mask, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio's office said...

CNN

New Yorkers and wildlife are finding solace in the city's parks

(CNN) — New York City's wildlife is thriving, and that's thanks to devoted scientists and activists who have spent decades bolstering robust wildlife habitats in the city's five boroughs. Helen Forgione, Natural Areas Conservancy's senior ecologist, is one of those scientists. For more than 30 years, she's dedicated her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Time To Clean Up, Mulchfest Begins Again In New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One last Christmas tradition got underway in the city on Sunday — Mulchfest. The Department of Sanitation is asking people to drop off their trees at dozens of locations, through Jan. 9. Just remember to take off all lights and ornaments. The trees will then go into a wood chipper to make mulch. The city says the mulch will be used to nourish parks. You can also take home a free bag. To find a drop-off location near you, please click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

NYC Ball Drop Broadcast Canceled, City May Scale Back Events

Omicron is already ruining New Year's Eve in Times Square. The rapid outbreak of new COVID cases over the past week has caused officials to rethink this year's massive New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square. The event usually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors that stand packed together for hours, waiting to ring in the new year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers Wait In Rain For Christmas Day COVID Tests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Long lines formed Saturday at COVID testing sites in New York City. Meantime, President Biden announced plans to buy and distribute 500 million at-home tests starting in January to help meet nationwide demand. But there are some concerns about them, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported. Maruca Smith has a flight from New York to Miami on Sunday morning. “I’m going with one of my friends. We’re just going for a few days,” said Smith, who needs a COVID test in order to board. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments A walk-in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

With omicron in 'full force,' NYC to hand out masks, tests

NEW YORK (AP) — Alarmed by a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and the increasing prevalence of the omicron variant, New York City officials will distribute one million masks and 500,000 home tests, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday. The mass distributions are part of a broader plan to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY COVID latest: Saturday, December 25, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials. Disturbing jump in NYC pediatric hospitalizations tied to COVID surge The New York State Department of Health on Friday, Dec. 24, warned of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nyconthecheap.com

Update: NYC Vaccination Requirements

Starting Monday, December 27, there are new expanded Covid-19 vaccination rules in New York City for both residents and visitors for indoor activities including theater performances, museums, restaurants, even shopping and the gym. The new rules require everyone 12 and older to show proof of two doses to enter those...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
erienewsnow.com

New York’s New Mask Mandate Begins Monday

ALBANY (WENY) – New York’s new mask mandate begins Monday for all indoor spaces across the state. In an announcement on Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul cited the anticipated winter surge in COVID-19 cases and increased hospitalizations across the state as the reason for the re-implementation. While more than...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers Forced To Change Christmas Plans On The Fly After Positive COVID Tests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’ll be a quiet Christmas for those forced to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported Friday, people are rearranging plans and trying to make the best of it, but it’s going to be a lonely holiday for some. Sean Riddles had a big Christmas family reunion lined up in Brooklyn. But one-by-one, relatives tested positive. “My grandma, she wanted to come, but she caught COVID. So did my aunt,” said Riddles, who’s grateful their symptoms are mild. “I just can’t see them right now.” FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Christmas Lights Shine Bright In Dyker Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Dyker Heights Christmas lights are shining bright this holiday season. Chopper 2 checked them out Christmas Eve. The impressively decked out neighborhood never fails to delight, and attracts thousands of visitors to Brooklyn every year.  
BROOKLYN, NY
