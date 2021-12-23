ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Newsom makes Kern County Superior Court judge appointment

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17g6Z9_0dUlYmHD00

Gov. Gavin Newsom made two judicial appointments on Thursday, including one in Kern County.

Christie Canales Norris, 37, of Bakersfield, was appointed as a judge on the Kern County Superior Court. Norris earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Iowa College of Law and has served as a senior attorney at the Kern County Superior Court since 2018. She was a Sole Practitioner from 2013 to 2020 and served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Kern County Public Defender’s Office from 2011 to 2013.

Norris fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Lorna H. Brumfield.

The other appointment was Charles J. Lee, 44, of Clovis, as a judge on the Fresno County Superior Court.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
City
Clovis, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
County
Kern County, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa College#Juris Doctor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy