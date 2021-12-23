Newsom makes Kern County Superior Court judge appointment

Gov. Gavin Newsom made two judicial appointments on Thursday, including one in Kern County.

Christie Canales Norris, 37, of Bakersfield, was appointed as a judge on the Kern County Superior Court. Norris earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Iowa College of Law and has served as a senior attorney at the Kern County Superior Court since 2018. She was a Sole Practitioner from 2013 to 2020 and served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Kern County Public Defender’s Office from 2011 to 2013.

Norris fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Lorna H. Brumfield.

The other appointment was Charles J. Lee, 44, of Clovis, as a judge on the Fresno County Superior Court.