US author Joan Didion dead at 87

By DARREN MCCOLLESTER
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
US author Joan Didion, who has died at the age of 87 in New York /GETTY IMAGES/AFP/File

Author Joan Didion, a US literary icon credited with ushering in "new journalism" with her essays on Los Angeles life in the tumultuous 1960s, died on Thursday. She was 87.

Didion, a successful reporter, film screenwriter and novelist known for her piercing insights and understated glamor, died at her home in New York due to complications from Parkinson's disease, her publisher said.

"We will mourn her death but celebrate her life, knowing that her work will inspire generations of readers and writers to come," said her editor Shelley Wanger, at Penguin Random House's Knopf imprint.

Didion's early work included her seminal 1968 first-person essay collection "Slouching Towards Bethlehem" -- which delighted critics and made her a bona fide star -- and "Play It as It Lays," a novel about Hollywood lives.

"The White Album," an essay collection that depicted West Coast hippie counterculture, the rise of the Black Panthers and the notorious Manson murders, is perhaps Didion's most widely recognized work, starting with the famous sentence: "We tell ourselves stories in order to live."

Didion and her husband John Gregory Dunne penned screenplays including Al Pacino's romantic drama "The Panic in Needle Park."

In 1976, they re-wrote romantic musical "A Star is Born," resulting in the smash box-office hit starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

Other scripts included "True Confessions," starring Robert De Niro and Robert Duvall, and "Up Close and Personal," an adaptation of a biography of US news anchor Jessica Savitch featuring Robert Redford and Michelle Pfeiffer.

As well as her acuity in describing contemporary American society, Didion became renowned for her autobiographical talents.

Decades after her heyday as a Hollywood socialite, screenwriter, essayist and novelist, Didion found herself again in the spotlight for her searingly honest writing on bereavement following a harrowing double tragedy.

Didion was 69 when Dunne suffered a fatal heart attack and, less than two years later, the couple's adopted daughter Quintana Roo was killed at age 39 by acute pancreatitis.

She explored her devastating loss in her 2011 memoir "Blue Nights."

- 'Modern classics' -

"Didion was one of the country's most trenchant writers and astute observers," said Knopf executive Paul Bogaards in a statement to AFP.

"Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary, and memoir have received numerous honors and are considered modern classics."

Didion was born in Sacramento, California in 1934.

She began her career as a proofreader with Vogue in New York, and published her first novel "Run River," about the disintegration of a California family, in 1963.

She met Dunne, who was then writing for Life magazine, in New York.

Her other novels include "A Book of Common Prayer", set in a fictional Central American country, and "The Last Thing He Wanted."

Didion was awarded a National Medal of Arts and Humanities by President Barack Obama in 2013.

In 2017, she was profiled in the Netflix documentary "Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold," directed by Griffin Dunne, the son of her brother-in-law.

The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one's own life –...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Joan Didion death: Reece Witherspoon, Johnny Marr and Roxane Gay among those to pay tribute

The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, Hollywood actor Reece Witherspoon and author Roxane Gay are among the thousands of people paying tribute to the "genius" American author and essayist Joan Didion, following her death aged 87.Didion, known for her provocative social commentary, was described as an "inspiration" who "changed the art of writing".She died from complications from Parkinson's disease, according to her publisher Penguin Random House which announced her death on Thursday.In a statement issued to The Independent, Didion's agency called her "one of the country's most trenchant writers and astute observers"."Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary, and memoir have...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wwno.org

Joan Didion: The NPR interviews

NPR's coverage of Joan Didion, who died Thursday at age 87, dates back to 1977, where she described what she meant when she wrote "writers are always selling somebody out" in the introduction of her 1968 book Slouching Towards Bethlehem. "And all I meant by it was that it is...
CELEBRITIES
Slate

When Joan Didion Was a Hollywood Schlockmonger

Joan Didion wrote elegant, spare prose that summed entire zeitgeists up with piercing remove, as widely memorialized upon her death Thursday at 87. But I have never felt more personally intrigued by the writer as I did when reading Monster, her husband John Gregory Dunne's 1997 account of the couple's Hollywood work alongside people like Jerry Bruckheimer and Scott Rudin.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Open thread: what did Joan Didion mean to you?

The celebrated woman of letters Joan Didion has died at the age of 87. The author and journalist made a profound mark on 20th and 21st century literature with her writing on culture, politics and the vagaries of human life. Her debut essay collection, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, captured the hazy...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Literary Icon Joan Didion Mourned By Director Griffin Dunne, California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Griffin Dunne, who directed a 2017 film documentary about his aunt, literary giant Joan Didion, has issued a statement on her passing. Didion, the author of five novels, including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking, and whose screenwriting credits include the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson's disease in Manhattan. She was 87. Actor/director/producer Dunne responded today. His documentary The Center Will Not Hold saw Didion speak candidly about her career and personal struggles. "Yesterday morning, I said goodbye to my Aunt Joan for the last time," Dunne's statement said. "Yesterday morning, her...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Joan Didion Dies: Prolific Author, 'A Star Is Born' Screenwriter And Journalist Was 87

Joan Didion, the author of five novels including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking who also excelled in essays and has screenwriting credits including the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson's disease in Manhattan. She was 87. Her publisher at Knopf confirmed the news to The New York Times. Didion's career blossomed in the midst of and reflected sea changes in America, with books published in the 1960s and '70s including Run River, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, Play It as It Lays, A Book of Common Prayer and The White Album, an anthology of her magazine...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Joan Didion & Husband John Gregory Dunne Lived In Both Hollywood And New York Worlds

Joan Didion, who died today at age 87, and her husband, John Gregory Dunne, sustained a uniquely frosty but profitable relationship with Hollywood over the years. As novelists and screenwriters, they earned top-dollar for their screenplays, and often accepted rewrites, yet also critiqued the foibles of the studio system. While socially tight with the Hollywood circuit and active purveyors of studio gossip, they also maintained important literary careers, were courted by publishers and regularly contributed to the New York Review of Books and other publications. "They maintained a split personality as Hollywood people but also as New York insiders," explained one of...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, and More Celebrities Mourn Literary Icon Joan Didion

Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, and Emma Roberts are among the celebrities taking to social media on Thursday to honor the life of literary icon Joan Didion. Didion, the author, journalist, and style icon died on Thursday at 87. As the author of 19 titles and even more screenplays, Didion was a literary force. She was best known for chronicling the 1960s counterculture in her groundbreaking book of essays, "Slouching Towards Bethlehem." She won the 2005 National Book Award for Nonfiction for her best-selling memoir, "The Year of Magical Thinking." And, in 2012, she was awarded the National Humanities Medal by President Barack Obama,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Griffin Dunne Remembers Aunt Joan Didion: In Examining Grief, She Gave 'Hope and Meaning to Those Who Needed It Most'

Actor and filmmaker Griffin Dunne paid tribute to his aunt, acclaimed author Joan Didion, who died on Thursday at 87. Dunne said Didion, who was the subject of his haunting 2017 Netflix documentary "Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold," "wrote about grief to find out what she felt, but ended up giving hope and meaning to those who needed it most." "Yesterday morning I said goodbye to my Aunt Joan for the last time," Dunne, the son of Didion's brother-in-law, author Dominick Dunne, said in a statement on Friday. "Yesterday morning her enormous readership also began their goodbyes to Joan Didion,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katie Holmes shares heartbreaking loss in moving post

Katie Holmes has shared a heartbreaking post via Instagram, detailing her heartbreak at the loss of American writer Joan Didion. Taking to Instagram Stories, the Dawson's Creek actress posted a moving and emotional tribute to the US literary icon, who passed away aged 87 after a battle with Parkinson's Disease.
CELEBRITIES
