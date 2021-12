Zoom movie dates are finally a thing of the past, thanks to the new SharePlay feature that debuted with the launch of iOS 15.1 on Nov. 17. SharePlay finally lets you watch movies, listen to music, and work out on FaceTime with friends and family members without needing to be in the same room (or zip code) as the other person. It’s almost overwhelming how many features the update has so much more to offer, so let’s break down all the ins and outs of using SharePlay on iPhone, including how to get it, use it, turn it off, and more.

