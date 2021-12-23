ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Jana Partners discloses stake in Mercury Systems, pushes for potential sale

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wOnRp_0dUlXMUE00

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Activist investor Jana Partners on Thursday disclosed an about 6.6% stake in Mercury Systems (MRCY.O) and said it would push the defense technology firm to consider options for its business, including a potential sale.

Jana, which has built a reputation for working collaboratively and behind the scenes with target companies since Barry Rosenstein founded the firm two decades ago, said Mercury's shares were undervalued.

The activist investor said that it plans to have talks with the company's management regarding the composition of the board and compensation practices.

Mercury did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company's shares, which have fallen over 40% this year, rose 9% in afternoon trading on news of Jana's stake, which was reported earlier on Thursday by Bloomberg News.

Mercury develops and manufactures computer hardware and software products for the aerospace and defense industry. The company had a market capitalization of $2.87 billion as of Wednesday's close.

Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China drafts rules to tighten management of company registrations

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China's central bank and market regulator issued draft rules on Monday requiring companies to improve the management of their registration information, with any deferred registration filings likely to be subject to the rules. The proposals aim to improve transparency and strengthen the enforcement of anti-money...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Starboard acquires stake worth $800 mln in GoDaddy - WSJ

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value LP has purchased a 6.5% stake in web services firm GoDaddy Inc (GDDY.N) worth about $800 million, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of GoDaddy, which have dropped 8% so far this year, rose...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

FactSet To Acquire CUSIP Global Services For $1.9B Cash

FactSet Research Systems Inc (NYSE: FDS) agreed to acquire CUSIP Global Services (CGS) from S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) for $1.925 billion in cash. FactSet looks to receive an estimated tax benefit of ~$200 million as part of the transaction. The acquisition will significantly expand FactSet's critical role in the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercury Systems#Bloomberg News
Reuters

Atlantia extends share incentives and bonuses to all employees

MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI) said on Monday it had reached an agreement with unions to extend to all employees share incentive schemes and bonuses previously reserved for senior management. The group controlled by Italy's Benetton family said the new remuneration model would come into...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Camber Energy Shares Are Rising

Camber Energy Inc (NASDAQ: CEI) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received a loan to redeem its series C preferred stock. James Doris, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camber, commented, "I believe the financing terms are the most favorable terms the company has been able to negotiate in its history. The proposed transaction demonstrates the lender's confidence in our team and overall growth strategy, and if we are successful at the upcoming special meeting the company will be in a great position to pursue new acquisitions and other important initiatives our team has identified."
STOCKS
The Associated Press

After shaking up Exxon’s board, Engine No. 1 widens sights

NEW YORK (AP) — Few had heard of Engine No. 1 until it shocked corporate America this year by pushing Exxon Mobil to revamp its board of directors, in part to focus more on clean energy. Now it’s bringing its active-ownership approach to the world of stock index funds, which sit at the heart of most investors’ retirement accounts.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Read Why Monness Crespi Is Bullish On Amazon

Monness Crespi analyst Brian White notes Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares have trailed this year's "healthy market rally" after a strong stock performance in 2020, but after having attended AWS re: Invent earlier December 2021, he views that Amazon is "uniquely positioned to exit this crisis as one of the biggest beneficiaries of accelerated digital transformation."
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Didi bars employees from selling shares indefinitely - FT

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) has barred current and former employees from selling shares of the company indefinitely, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The 180-day lock-up period post the company's initial public offering during which current and...
BUSINESS
Reuters

IT, pharma help Indian shares eke out gains; RBL tanks

BENGALURU, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher in volatile trading on Monday, helped by IT and pharmacy stocks, while RBL Bank tumbled after its top boss went on medical leave and the central bank appointed an executive to the lender's board. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) ended...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S&P 500 set to open near record high on strong retail sales report

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 was set to open near an intraday record high on Monday, as strong retail sales underscored the strength of the economy and overshadowed worries from Omicron-driven flight cancellations at the start of this year's final trading week. Retail sales rose 8.5% during this...
STOCKS
Inside Indiana Business

Thor Partners on Electric Drive System Development

Elkhart-based Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a vehicle technology company based in Germany. Thor says the partners will focus on the continued joint development of a high-voltage electric drive system for towable recreational vehicles. The goal for the project is...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Traverse Systems Partners with mdf commerce’s InterTrade to Expand Offerings

Traverse Systems announced a partnership with InterTrade, a solution from mdf commerce inc. that enables businesses to quickly connect to their trading partner communities, easily exchange electronic documents (EDI) and synchronize product information. Through the partnership, Traverse and InterTrade will offer a comprehensive set of solutions that simplify, optimize and improve supply chain management enabling both companies to expand their market reach, reaching new industries.
BUSINESS
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

How Rising Rates Affect Potential Home Sales

Existing-home sales don’t always slow down when mortgage rates rise; they are more influenced by why mortgage rates are rising. Potential existing home sales decreased to 6.26 million, representing a 79.5% increase from the market potential low in February 1993. The market potential for existing-home sales increased 7.2% year-over-year,...
REAL ESTATE
channele2e.com

Potential Citrix Buyers: Elliott, Vista Equity Partners?

Citrix Systems may be acquired by Elliott Management and private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, though a Citrix buyout deal has yet to be finalized and may not occur, according to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters. Citrix ($CTXS) had a market valuation of $10.43 billion based on the company’s pre-market...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

256K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy