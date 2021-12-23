How to craft the perfect holiday cheese board

Cheese is pretty awesome all by itself, but serving it on a gorgeous board makes the experience of eating and sharing it with loved ones even more delicious. We’re betting that you put a lot of thought into what goes onto your cheese board: a variety of ages and types of cheese, different textures and flavors, plus all of the accouterments and pairings. That said, you should be giving just as much thought to the vessel you present them in. Whether you’re hosting a major event or just making a nice board for book club, having the right tray can instantly amp up the entire experience. A well-chosen cheese board can also elevate a last-minute get-together or a thrown-together snack into a culinary event.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO