ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

How to craft the perfect holiday cheese board

wgbh.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheese is having a moment — a big moment. From the flood of books and Instagram accounts guiding you to the perfect cheese board to the question of hard cheese versus soft, it can be a bit overwhelming. Hannah Morrow, senior cheesemonger at Formaggio Kitchen in Cambridge, joined host Henry Santoro...

www.wgbh.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Simplemost

This 5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole Is A Weeknight Classic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season truly gets underway, most of us are spread thin on...
RECIPES
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Cambridge, MA
Food & Drinks
City
Cambridge, MA
Cambridge, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
99.9 KTDY

Two Easy Christmas Casserole Recipes That Will Impress Family

The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.
RECIPES
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back an Odd Burger for the Holidays

McDonald's lovers looking for a unique menu item should look into traveling to Japan, where the Gracoro Burger is back on the menu this winter. The patty is actually a croquette filled with shrimp and macaroni in a creamy white sauce, all packed into a crispy-friend panko shell. This item is surely one of the most peculiar on the fast-food chain's menu.
RESTAURANTS
WWLP 22News

Festive holiday DIY crafts and decor

(Mass Appeal) – It’s our gifting week – and it’s time to heat up that glue gun and get crafting! The wonderful Katie Ross, volunteer at the hospice shop in Northampton, is with us today to share some festive holiday D-I-Y crafts and decor!
NORTHAMPTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gouda Cheese#Vegan Cheese#Cheeses#Cheese Spread#Food Drink#European
bestproducts.com

The 20 Best Cheese Boards for Parties (and Instagram)

Cheese is pretty awesome all by itself, but serving it on a gorgeous board makes the experience of eating and sharing it with loved ones even more delicious. We’re betting that you put a lot of thought into what goes onto your cheese board: a variety of ages and types of cheese, different textures and flavors, plus all of the accouterments and pairings. That said, you should be giving just as much thought to the vessel you present them in. Whether you’re hosting a major event or just making a nice board for book club, having the right tray can instantly amp up the entire experience. A well-chosen cheese board can also elevate a last-minute get-together or a thrown-together snack into a culinary event.
FOOD & DRINKS
Lexington Herald-Leader

How to make a batch of biscotti, perfect for holiday sharing or gifting

When my father finally retired he began cooking. Although years and miles away from his childhood in New York, he returned to the Italian-American foods that had nourished him as a child. So, in our kitchen in rural Arkansas, dried, salted cod began soaking for days, lasagna became a regular...
RECIPES
hunker.com

How to Make a Plant-Based Charcuterie Board, According to a Cheese Plate Expert

It's safe to say that charcuterie boards are currently in vogue, especially when it comes to holiday parties. But, what happens when you have vegan and vegetarian guests who can't partake in the meat or dairy sections of your cheese plate? According to charcuterie expert Marissa Mullen, it's all about creating the perfect plant-based board.
RECIPES
WTNH.com

Nyberg: Learn to craft the perfect cocktail for your holiday event with online mixology, lifestyle gurus

(WTNH) — If you’re looking for some holiday cocktail inspiration, look no further than the Whiskey and Rosemary blog. They are a craft lifestyle brand blog covering topics including cocktail experiences, classes, craft, food, travel, creative content, and community. The co-owners join us to talk about the blog, how they met and decided to collaborate, their available online mixology classes, and their “Ranch Nog” recipe and partnership with Hidden Valley Ranch.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Recipe: How to make perfect mashed potatoes for your holiday dinner

When my son-in-law Matt is in town for a holiday, he takes charge of the mashed potatoes. He is a perfectionist when it comes to spuds. He insists on ricing the cooked potatoes in a food mill, a practice that produces a lovely texture, creamy but not whipped. In his...
RECIPES
Anchorage Daily News

Make these spicy cheese crisps with holiday gifting in mind

Homemade gifts are always a treat, especially if they’re food-inspired. Who doesn’t love receiving a jar of homemade jam from berries picked along a hike, canned salmon from a summer fishing expedition or pickled beets and carrots plucked the garden?. Other coveted food gifts this time of year...
RECIPES
fox2detroit.com

Craft Cocktail Punch for your Holiday Party

Jim Lenz from Two Unique Caterers and Event Planners adds a unique twist to you holiday punch. Santa’s Secret Pomegranate-Ginger Punch • 2 cups grapefruit juice • 1/2 cup lime juice • 1/4 cup honey simple syrup or to taste (recipe to follow) • 1 1/2 cups silver tequila or to your liking • 4 cup pomegranate juice • 1 can ginger beer for topping • Garnish ideas: sliced blood orange, mint, pomegranate seeds, crystalized ginger Be Holly Vanilla-Pear Punch • 4 cups pear juice • ½ cup lemon juice • 1/4 cup honey simple syrup or to taste (recipe to follow) • 1 1/2 cups bourbon, whiskey or to your liking • 1 Tbs pure vanilla • ½ tsp cinnamon • A few drops of orange bitters • 1 can ginger beer for topping • Garnish ideas: cranberries, cinnamon sticks, crystalized ginger, rosemary sprig, vanilla bean Honey Simple Syrup To make honey simple syrup you simply combine 1 cup water to 1 cup local honey in a small sauce pot. Then, bring it up to a boil. Once boiling, give it a good stir to dissolve the honey and then shut off the heat. Cool before using in cocktail.
FOOD & DRINKS
thelocalpalate.com

Crafting the Perfect Croquembouche

Jackie Joseph, winner of Food Network’s 2021 Best Baker in America series, walks us through a formidable baking achievement: the perfect croquembouche. This tower of cream-filled pâte à choux pastries held together with caramel and adorned with spun sugar is just one of the eye-catching desserts she offers at her custom-order dessert business JJBakes and Co., located inside the Omni Louisville hotel.
RECIPES
dmagazine.com

How to Make the Perfect Holiday Flower Arrangement, Without Poinsettias

Rick Phillips doesn’t want to dislike a plant. The Cebolla Fine Flowers greenhouse designer loves all greenery, but he says he’s on the fence about poinsettias. “They’re not one of my favorites, let’s just say that,” he says coyly. The traditional Christmas-time plant, native to...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy