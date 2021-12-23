How to craft the perfect holiday cheese board

Jim Lenz from Two Unique Caterers and Event Planners adds a unique twist to you holiday punch. Santa’s Secret Pomegranate-Ginger Punch • 2 cups grapefruit juice • 1/2 cup lime juice • 1/4 cup honey simple syrup or to taste (recipe to follow) • 1 1/2 cups silver tequila or to your liking • 4 cup pomegranate juice • 1 can ginger beer for topping • Garnish ideas: sliced blood orange, mint, pomegranate seeds, crystalized ginger Be Holly Vanilla-Pear Punch • 4 cups pear juice • ½ cup lemon juice • 1/4 cup honey simple syrup or to taste (recipe to follow) • 1 1/2 cups bourbon, whiskey or to your liking • 1 Tbs pure vanilla • ½ tsp cinnamon • A few drops of orange bitters • 1 can ginger beer for topping • Garnish ideas: cranberries, cinnamon sticks, crystalized ginger, rosemary sprig, vanilla bean Honey Simple Syrup To make honey simple syrup you simply combine 1 cup water to 1 cup local honey in a small sauce pot. Then, bring it up to a boil. Once boiling, give it a good stir to dissolve the honey and then shut off the heat. Cool before using in cocktail.
