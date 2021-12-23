1969 Pontiac GTO Will Rev Your Engine

Would you pony up for this classic?

They really don’t make them like this 1969 Pontiac GTO and in more ways than one. Not only is the GTO long-gone, so is Pontiac. Some might mockingly suggest that means this classic is a has-been, but fools toss away valuable treasures all the time. We think you all can appreciate this real gem of a classic American muscle car.

First off, the story of this GTO is pretty amazing. What you’re seeing isn’t the result of a full restoration. The last owner had it for 40 years, and as you can see from the photos it looks to have been cared for tenderly. Mostly original with one repaint in the original factory color, this Pontiac is almost like a time capsule.

With a mighty 400ci V8 it is a Jasper remanufactured mill installed back in the 80s. Even better, the dealer indicates the engine runs strong, plus it comes with an upgraded QuadraJet carb, HEI ignition, headers, and dual exhaust for plenty of fun on the go. A Turbo 400 is bolted up to the engine, while the 10-bolt rear comes with 3.73 gears. Whoever buys this car should be able to start enjoying it immediately instead of having to diagnose all kinds of vexing mechanical problems.

Slipping into the driver’s seat, you’re automatically transported back to the late 60s with everything but the tach and extra gauges just the way this Pontiac was when new. Even better, the seller says all the lights, gauges, heater, wipers, and horn work.

According to the dealer, this GTO was in Arkansas for 12 years after it was purchased. The second owner lived in Michigan, where as we said before the car resided for 40 years. Even better, the second owner kept it in a climate controlled barn, so it was living the good life even in the frigid winters.

Even if you’re not in the market for a classic American muscle car, you sure can admire this one. If you are interested in it, check out the listing on Motorious here.