V12 Supercar Cadillac Refused To Make Comes To Life

By Gerhard Horn
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
Around 20 years ago, Cadillac turned out some wild concept cars. Who can forget the bonkers Sixteen, not to mention the mid-engined V12 Cien?. Caddy is done with all that nonsense now, investing heavily in EVs like the Lyriq. The CT5-V Blackwing will likely be the last ICE performance car from...

KING OF HEART'S
3d ago

I need 4 of them ,one to drive after I wrecked one , ,one to take apart ,and one to sell ...SANTA CLAUS IF YOUR REAL ILL TAKE 4OF THESE .

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

