Girl, 11, dead in plane crash near Long Lake, Ariz.
An 11-year-old Tucson girl was one of two people who died in a small plane crash Wednesday northwest of the Show Low Regional Airport.
According to Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District, 11-year-old Lorelai Johansen was onboard.
The pilot, 40-year-old David A. Gillette of Utah, also died.
The crash was in the remote area of Long Lake.
The NTSB is investigating the crash.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
Comments / 2