Girl, 11, dead in plane crash near Long Lake, Ariz.

An 11-year-old Tucson girl was one of two people who died in a small plane crash Wednesday northwest of the Show Low Regional Airport.

According to Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District, 11-year-old Lorelai Johansen was onboard.

The pilot, 40-year-old David A. Gillette of Utah, also died.

The crash was in the remote area of Long Lake.

The NTSB is investigating the crash.

