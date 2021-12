BOISE, Idaho — It's a busy time for travelers at the Boise Airport, both humane and canine. This week, more than 35 shelter dogs were airlifted from New Orleans to Boise. The dogs will be adopted into homes in the City of Trees thanks to the Greater Good Charities flights program. The furry travelers will be evaluated and receive any follow-up care at the Idaho Humane Society.

BOISE, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO