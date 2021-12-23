ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Cook County mandating vaccination proof at restaurants, bars

CHICAGO (AP) — Cook County is following Chicago in implementing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for customers of restaurants, bars, gyms and various other indoor establishments, starting Jan. 3.

Under the order issued Thursday by the county’s health department, businesses must require any individual age 5 and older to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with an approved vaccine before they can enter the business.

The mandate also includes movie theaters, concert venues, arcades, sports arenas and anywhere else where food and drink are served.

Those who are 16 and older also must show an ID, such as a driver’s license, that matches the vaccination card.

Cook County’s vaccine mandate will begin Jan. 3, the same day a similar requirement in Chicago is set to begin.

The mayor of Orland Park said it doesn’t make sense.

“If this is such an emergency, why are they waiting until Jan. 3 to impose these new mandates?” Keith Pekau said. “They have yet to provide any data indicating that restaurants, indoor entertainment facilities, or gyms are the source of COVID.”

The order does not apply to those ordering carryout at restaurants and bars, performing artists or professional athletes. It also does not cover churches, schools, office buildings or soup kitchens.

Under the county order, employees of the affected businesses are exempt from the vaccination mandate if they test negative for COVID-19 weekly.

