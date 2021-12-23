19% Plugin Vehicle Share In Chinese Auto Market!

In yet another sign of inflation, U.S. automobile dealers are adding premiums of up to $50,000 on new cars. This is on top of the Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price. A photo posted on Facebook shows a 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX for sale for an MSRP of $94,370. An anti theft option and other options, add $4,480. A "Market Adjustment" adds another $50,000, so you're out the door for $148,000. Plus tax and license, which would take you to about $165,000 out the door. Or about the average price of a home in many states.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO