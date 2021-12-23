19% Plugin Vehicle Share In Chinese Auto Market!

The ongoing chip supply shortage and higher input prices forced many auto manufacturers to cut production this year. However, growing demand, rising investor optimism, and policy support for the electric vehicle industry have enabled Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), General Motors (GM), Ford (F), Lucid Group (LCID), and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) to outperform the broader markets.Despite rising consumer spending, the growing chip supply shortage affecting production, low inventory, and rising vehicle prices led to lower-than-expected November U.S. auto sales. However, rising investments to increase chip production, carbon-neutral goals, and the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill that allots significant funding for the growing electric vehicle (EV) industry is expected to facilitate the auto industry’s rapid recovery in the upcoming months.
