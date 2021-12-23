Cook County mandating vaccination proof at restaurants, bars
CHICAGO (AP) — Cook County is following Chicago in implementing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for customers of restaurants, bars, gyms and various other indoor establishments, starting Jan. 3. Under the order issued Thursday by the county’s health department, businesses must require any individual age 5 and...
CHICAGO (CBS) — With the Omicron COVID-19 variant surging and many spending quality time with loved ones this past Christmas, some people are flocking to get a COVID test.
CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray went to at least a dozen testing sites in the downtown area and saw various lines. Coworkers also reported long lines in the suburbs.
Many of those tested Sunday were anxious to get results.
“We’re traveling to some of our friends in California. Although we’re completely vaccinated, we wanted to make sure it’s negative,” said Scott Jafarain.
“All four of our girls came in and two of them tested positive,” said Joselle...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An Upper West Side diner shared the Christmas spirit by handing out free meals to people in need Saturday.
Utopia Diner gave out 60 hot meals to people struggling because of the COVID pandemic.
Those in need got a traditional Christmas dinner of turkey, sweet potatoes and the diner’s special stuffing.
Owner Mike Sabry said he was sharing his blessings with a community that has helped him for more than 39 years.
“We have to give back to the community and the people in need. We all go through hard time during the pandemic. Whatever I can afford to give away, I did,” Sabry said.
The diner also offered free meals on Thanksgiving Day.
With a new COVID surge barreling down on Chicago, bakery-cafe owner Dave Miller consulted with his staff and performed some business calculus:. Either lose sales because of having to shut down when workers get infected or lose business by turning away diners opposed to vaccination. The answer to the math...
Michelle Dupretti joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how they are preparing for the newest COVID guidelines. “This is not the first time we’ve read this book. I’ll think we’ll be okay.”
Chicago restaurant. bar and gym patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination and a driver's license before dining, drinking and exercising indoors, but weekly testing would be enough for employees, under new mayoral mitigations to be unveiled Tuesday to curb a winter surge tied to the Omicron variant, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.
Photo Credit: hobokenhappyhours.com Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla and the City’s Office of Emergency Management today issued an Executive Order mandating that any establishment participating in this weekend’s bar crawls require their patrons to show proof of vaccination. The City released the following press release at 4 o’clock outlining the requirement:
A Wisconsin wedding was found to be the source of a COVID Omicron 'super-spread' now taking Oakland by storm, leaving 38 hospital workers and patients exposed as the variant has now been spotted in half of U.S. states. Debra Furr-Holden, 47, the associate Dean of Public Health Integration at Michigan...
Philadelphia will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to dine indoors at bars, restaurants, indoor sporting events and other food-related establishments starting January 3, city and public health officials announced Monday. Public Health Director Cheryl Bettigole said Philadelphia has seen infection rates double in the last few weeks and hospitalizations increase...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida testing sites are gearing up for more people looking to get tested after Christmas. Many sites closed completely or closed early for the holiday.
Florida is once again breaking records with infections. The CDC reported more than 32,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday.
“I did an at-home kit and tested positive, so I’m out here trying to get the real results,” said one person at Tropical Park’s COVID testing site.
The omicron surge turned holiday cheer into a trip to Tropical Park to get the COVID all-clear.
Person after person told CBS4’s Joel Waldman they’re under the weather.
“Runny nose, coughing, that type of thing,” said one person.
Nurses going with the flow too, moving and grooving despite a whole lot of brooding, reminding us who the real “rock” stars are.
“Do you feel like we’re ever getting out of this at this point?” asked a person in line to get tested.
“I hope, but I don’t see the light yet,” she responded.
Some in line said they canceled Christmas to keep their loved ones safe.
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Workers in San Francisco’s Castro District say it wasn’t the hustle and bustle they dreamed of on the day after Christmas. The dreary weather also didn’t help drive sales.
Judging by the traffic in Knobs boutique Sunday evening, business was lackluster. The store sells party and event clothing and accessories for the LGBT community.
“It’s been slow,” said owner Ryan Hill. “Typically, the busiest time of winter is the week between Christmas and New Year’s, so I’m hoping that this is just an anomaly – that the trend will pick up a little bit.”
Hill said back...
MIAMI (CBS4) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise and the weekend test site closures left many people scrambling to find one open, leading to long lines at those that were like Tropical Park.
“I just wanted to make sure I don’t have anything and I don’t contaminate anyone else,” said Christina Jimenez.
According to the Florida Department of Health from December 17 to 23, there were more than 125,000 new COVID cases statewide, Broward County accounting for more than 25,000 of those cases and Miami-Dade County making up 52,000. As cases continue to surge, so are the number of people getting.
“I’m very...
The crowded conditions at some Inland Empire hospitals are generating concern as officials get ready for the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant. While hospitals are in better shape now than they were during last winter’s COVID-19 surge, Riverside and San Bernardino counties are seeing a higher rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations than other areas […]
DENVER (CBS4) – It was a tense situation in Denver Christmas morning when a staffing shortage caused the Autumn Heights Care Center to call 911 for help. Saturday morning paramedics were called to the nursing home located at 3131 S Federal Blvd.
(credit: CBS)
A source familiar with the situation says there was one nurse for 50 patients. The Denver Department of Health and Environment could not confirm those numbers, but did say there was a staff shortage.
According to the source, the nurse requested residents be transferred to local hospitals due to COVID. Signs on the door of the care center state...
Many Massachusetts hospitals are restricting visitation as the omicron variant surges. Some are allowing two visitors at a time, others just one. A few, including the VA hospitals in Boston and Marlborough Hospital, are not allowing any visitors for the time being. The VA Boston’s chief medical officer, Dr. Michael...
A Michigan man who defied state lockdown restrictions to keep his diner open last year during the pandemic, partly to pay for his wife's cancer treatment, has died of complications from Covid-19. John Parney, 62, the owner of the Quincy Diner in Quincy, Michigan, died after a two month battle...
