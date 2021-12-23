Deputy First Minister hits back at criticism of crowd restrictions

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai. The Secretary expressed his deep regret to the Foreign Minister that he would not be able to visit Bangkok this week. He explained that, in order to mitigate the risk of the spread of COVID-19 and to prioritize the health and safety of the U.S. traveling party and those they would otherwise come into contact with, the Secretary would be returning to Washington, D.C. out of an abundance of caution. The Secretary extended an invitation for the Foreign Minister to visit Washington, D.C. at the earliest opportunity and noted that he looked forward to traveling to Thailand as soon as possible. They affirmed that they would use the upcoming engagements to further deepen the U.S.-Thai alliance.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 DAYS AGO