ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

11 Personnel E129: A Holly Jolly Time of Year

On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nick Roush and Adam Luckett are feeling festive on 11 Personnel. The two dish on the latest from Citrus Bowl prep as the Cats take a brief break for the holidays...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

LOOK: Vince Marrow delivers Christmas gifts to Mayfield family

The town of Mayfield, KY received the worst of the devastating tornado damage that ripped through western Kentucky and three other states a couple of weeks ago. Lives and homes were lost, and it will take some time for the community to rebuild itself. Kentucky citizens and people from around...
MAYFIELD, KY
On3.com

LOOK: Kentucky Football has left for the Citrus Bowl

With the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl now just six days away, the good guys have left for their destination. Earlier on Sunday, the Kentucky Football team took flight from Lexington for sunny Orlando, FL where the ‘Cats will face the Iowa Hawkeyes on New Year’s Day. The majority...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad White
On3.com

Will Anderson explains business-like approach Alabama has for CFP

It’s always business as usual for the Alabama Crimson Tide, but that’s even more the case this season. Ranked No. 1 in the nation heading into its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve, Alabama has its mind set on winning another national championship. In order to do that, the Tide will have to win two games to cap their campaign on another high note.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban sends clear message to team ahead of playoff

For Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati, it all comes down to the College Football Playoff. At this point of the season, it’s either win or go home – and it’s as simple as that. If there’s a team who knows exactly how to navigate the playoff and continue to win, it’s Alabama – which has had great success in the College Football Playoff since it was established.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jolly#American Football#The Iowa Hawkeyes#Prizepicks#Prizepicks Com
saturdaydownsouth.com

Justin Shorter shares update following scary hit in Gasparilla Bowl

Justin Shorter appeared to be in good spirits after he took a scary hit late in the Gasparilla Bowl against UCF. Late in the fourth quarter, with less than 3 minutes remaining, Shorter took a huge hit from UCF DB Quadric Bullard while going up for a pass from quarterback Emory Jones.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

WATCH: Ed Orgeron delivers Christmas gift on social media

Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron delivered LSU fans one last parting gift on Christmas Eve. LSU decided after six years to part ways with Orgeron, and the former national championship-winning coach has been enjoying a break in his coaching career ever since his last game — a 27-24 upset victory over Texas A&M — on Nov. 27. On Friday night, Orgeron reemerged from a social media hiatus to wish his fans a merry Christmas, and he did it in glorious fashion: by sharing a video on his Facebook page of him reading The Cajun Night Before Christmas.
INTERNET
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy