11 Personnel E129: A Holly Jolly Time of Year

It’s always business as usual for the Alabama Crimson Tide, but that’s even more the case this season. Ranked No. 1 in the nation heading into its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve, Alabama has its mind set on winning another national championship. In order to do that, the Tide will have to win two games to cap their campaign on another high note.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO