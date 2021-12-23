ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-officer Kim Potter found guilty of two counts of manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte Wright

By CNN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who drew a gun instead of a Taser and fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, was found guilty Thursday of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the young Black man’s death. Potter, who is White, displayed no emotion as the...

