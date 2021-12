Recently, officials of the Kentucky River Regional Jail (KRRJ) have been thankful for the success of their Recovery Cell outreach, which celebrated its two-year anniversary in October. KRRJ piloted the program two years ago with female inmates, then expanded to include males as well. The outreach, made possible through a partnership with Primary Care Centers, is dedicated to inmates who are interested in seeking help with substance abuse. The outreach, said officials, offers the inmates a chance to experience and learn about treatment centers before ever going to one.

