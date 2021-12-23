People of Alabama: Carole King of Cullman

James Spann forecasts one more cold day, night for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. SUNNY AND SEASONAL: Dry air has returned to Alabama; we started the day with a clear sky and temperatures between 28 and 35 degrees for most places. The sky will be sunny today with a high in the mid 50s; the average high for Birmingham on Dec. 22 is 56. Tonight will be clear and cold; most places will go below freezing early Thursday, in the 24- to 32-degree range. It will most likely be our last subfreezing morning of 2021.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO