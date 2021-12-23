Photo Stick & PhotoStick Mobile Reviews: Reliable Backup Device or Scam?

Photo Stick [ Photo ]

The photo stick is a valuable device for anyone tired of rummaging through endless photo collections on the phone, PC, or laptop. It is the ultimate photo storage solution that collects, tracks, and finds data in no time.

This means you can have your favorite photos and videos saved in one place and have the intelligent scanning system help you locate them whenever you need them.

So, how is the Photo Stick different from a flash drive? What does it promise the users? What do PhotoStick mobile reviews say?

Photo Stick reviews like this one has all the answers you need!

But first…

Do You Really Need the Photo Stick?

Do you love capturing beautiful moments on your phone or camera?

Do you treasure your photos and videos and want to keep them saved forever?

Would you like a device that can store all your data and help you search for specific bits whenever you want?

If you can’t stop nodding your head, you’ll love The Photo Stick more than anyone else, especially after reading Photo Stick reviews!

The thing is, life is full of beautiful moments that we yearn to hold on to but can’t. As time passes, our memories get blurred. This is why we keep the photos and videos of our favorite people, pets, places, food, and moments so close to our hearts. They remind us of the beautiful times we have spent in the past. Each photo and video holds a special place in our hearts.

But with time, the increasing number of photos and videos on our phones and cameras may get overwhelming. It also gets frustrating if you cannot find specific photos for a special occasion or when reminiscing old times with friends and family. There is no point in clicking photos and filming videos if you won’t see them ever again.

Apart from this, storage might be a huge issue for you if you are a professional photographer or a random person who loves seeing the world through the camera lens.

This is where the Photo Stick platform comes to your rescue!

This photo storage device keeps all your data organized in one place, so you do not have to worry about losing your favorite photos and videos. It also ensures that you can find what you want whenever you want it.

Sounds too good to be true?

We are not kidding!

And the best thing is that The PhotoStick also has a mobile version for Android and iOS users. Let’s find out what you can expect from this file storage tool.

Key Offerings of The Photo Stick and PhotoStick Mobile

Of course, the Photo Stick platform is not the first file storage device introduced in the market. Several similar tools have been designed to help users keep important files and documents stored safely in one place.

However, ThePhotoStick has definitely up the game of photo and video storage!

This portable device looks like a USB, which means you can easily carry it around in your pocket or handbag. You can also attach it to your keychain for easy handling. What sets this device apart is its instant backup feature. Your photos and videos will automatically be saved on it, eliminating the time, stress, and confusion of organizing everything after a fun-filled day of capturing happy photos and aesthetic videos.

The Photo Stick is compatible with computers and laptops. For smartphones and tablets, you will have to use the PhotoStick mobile.

With this useful device, you can have all your photos, videos, and other important files wherever you go. The transfer of this data to another device takes little to no time. Talk about flexibility and convenience!

Whether you use ThePhotoStick or PhotoStick mobile, you can expect your files to be saved in high resolution. The device is specially designed to maintain the quality of photos and videos. Moreover, it works perfectly with various file formats, so that’s a big win!

Needless to say, ThePhotoStick values users’ comfort, interest, and satisfaction the most. Whether you are at home, at work, or out and about, you can access your data any time.

Despite these features, some users may be skeptical about investing in this photo storage device. Whether the offerings sound too good to be true or you have had bad experiences with other devices claiming similar things, you should trust us when we say the Photo Stick is NOT a scam. It is a legit product designed with your mobility and convenience in mind and it is 100% worth your money.

If you are still confused, we urge you to check out ThePhotoStick reviews and PhotoStick mobile reviews posted on online platforms by real users. Take your time and do proper research – you will quickly understand why everyone is raving about this file storage device.

The bottom line is that the PhotoStick platform is ideal for anyone who has several photos and videos saved on their phone or any other digital device. It is affordable, portable, and user-friendly – what else could you ask for?

We have rounded up the top benefits and specifications of the Photo Stick and Photo Stick mobile below.

· It is a user-friendly device suitable for people with or without tech knowledge.

· It is designed to store and organize thousands of photos and videos in one go within minutes.

· It offers 128 GB storage, which is more than enough for 60,000 images and videos.

· It works well with both Android phones and iOS devices, such as iPhone, iPod, and iPad.

· Users can plug it into a USB port for quick and efficient file transfer.

· It automatically backs up all files from your phone and ensures no photos or videos are missed.

· The free app allows weekly data backup to eliminate the risk of lost files.

To gain an in-depth understanding of these features, you can read PhotoStick reviews online. Users’ experiences with the device will tell you what to expect when you invest in this file storage device. You will also get to know how other customers are benefitting from it and if they have any complaints.

How is the PhotoStick Platform Different from a Flash Drive?

Since the PhotoStick platform looks and functions like a USB, many people wonder if it is worth buying. If it is the same as a flash drive, why should they bother getting it, right?

Well, here’s the thing. The Photo Stick does look like a USB but it offers added benefits and features to make your life easier.

With a flash drive, you have to look through your device to handpick some photos and videos and then watch them getting transferred one by one. It takes a lot of time and can get frustrating when you are in a hurry. Even if you have time, you would not want to waste it like that. And imagine how much you would have to wait to transfer a huge collection of photos and video clips!

As per PhotoStick reviews, this is where the Photo Stick platform enters the picture as a savior.

This file storage device automatically searches your device for the files you are looking for. All you have to do is tell it which file formats to target. After locating the relevant data, it transfers them within minutes.

Cool, right?

This is the biggest difference between ThePhotoStick and a USB. With this revolutionary device, you can save time and effort while getting superior results.

Another reason The Photo Stick has gained so much popularity is that it searches your entire phone to find files in your chosen format/s. For example, if some of your photos are stored someplace other than the standard folder, the PhotoStick platform will locate and transfer them as well. This means no matter how disorganized your files are, you can have them stored in one place with just a click!

What’s more?

This intelligent file storage device recognizes duplicate files during its search and ensures that they are transferred only once. This way, it guarantees an efficient use of the available storage space.

How Does the Pricing Structure of The Photo Stick and PhotoStick Mobile Look Like?

Are you thinking of trying the PhotoStick mobile for iPhone or your Android device?

It’s a great idea!

You must be interested in knowing the cost for your particular device. This is exactly why we have revealed all the price-related details in this section.

Before we begin, let’s clarify that the PhotoStick platform is available in three sizes for smartphones.

· 32 GB

· 64 GB

· 128 GB

The price varies for each size, depending on the device you want to use it with. Please see the Photo Stick prices below.

For Android Devices

If you own an Android phone or tablet with a USB-C micro-USC port, please see the prices below for different storage space options.

· The 32 GB Photo Stick is priced at $69.99. The discounted price* is $49.99.

· The 64 GB Photo Stick is priced at $89.99. The discounted price* is $69.99.

· The 128 GB Photo Stick is priced at $119.99. The discounted price* is $89.99.

*Subject to change

For iPhone and iPad

Here is a breakdown of the price of the three variants of PhotoStick mobile for iPhone and other iOS devices. If you have one with a lightning port, please see below.

· The 32 GB Photo Stick is priced at $69.99. The discounted price* is $49.99.

· The 64 GB Photo Stick is priced at $89.99. The discounted price* is $69.99.

· The 128 GB Photo Stick is priced at $119.99. The discounted price* is $89.99.

*Subject to change

For PC and Mac

The Photo Stick offers different storage options for PC and Mac. The prices vary accordingly. Please see the details below.

· The 8 GB Photo Stick is priced at $59.99. The discounted price* is $34.99.

· The 64 GB Photo Stick is priced at $79.99 The discounted price* is $49.99.

· The 128 GB Photo Stick is priced at $99.99 The discounted price* is $69.99.

*Subject to change

8 GB and 32 GB of ThePhotoStick allows you to store 3500 and 30,000 photos and videos, respectively, whereas with 128 GB, you can save 60,000 photos and video clips.

What Payment Options Are Available for Buyers Interested in Getting The Photo Stick or PhotoStick Mobile?

The Photo Stick and PhotoStick Mobile are reliable devices offered by a trustworthy site. Online payments are accepted to ensure greater flexibility for customers.

Below are the standard modes of payment you can use when purchasing your device, whether you’re looking for PhotoStick mobile for iPhone for android.

· VISA

· PayPal

· Apple Pay

· JCB

· MasterCard

· American Express

· Discover

· Amazon Payments

Not Happy with Your Purchase? Get a Full Refund in 60 Days!

If it’s your first time buying a product like ThePhotoStick, whether you want PhotoStick mobile for iPhone, Android or another device, a hint of doubt and concern is expected. You would not want to spend your hard-earned money on something that does not really do what it promises. No matter how big a discount you get, it is not worth getting something you would not use.

The Photo Stick addresses this concern by offering a money-back guarantee. It also shows how confident they are in the product’s capabilities.

After purchase, you can test the device for 60 days and decide if it adds value to your life and makes file storage and transfers easier. If you are not completely satisfied with its performance, you can request a full refund by contacting the customer service team and giving your reasons.

The staff will look into the matter and reimburse your amount, given that you reach out to them within 60 days.

So, what are you waiting for?

Keep all your concerns aside and get ready to give The Photo Stick and PhotoStick Mobile a try!

Whether you wish to use the genius device with your computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone, you have nothing to lose.

If you wish to return the product and get your money back, you can email the team at returns@thephotostick.com. Alternatively, you can talk to a customer service representative via live chat.

Make sure you follow the instructions below when requesting a refund.

· Pack ThePhotoStick and its accessories in the original packaging with care.

· Explain why you did not like using the device and request your money back.

· Contact the manufacturer via phone or online.

· Return the package to the company and wait for your money to be reimbursed.

Photo Stick Reviews: What Are the Pros and Cons of Using This File Storage Device?

Now that you know how the Photo Stick works and how it is different from a regular flash drive, it’s time to go over The Photo Stick reviews and PhotoStick mobile reviews.

Based on user testimonials, we have rounded up the top pros and cons of the Photo Stick.

Pros:

ü It is an affordable file storage solution that delivers what it claims.

ü It is beginner-friendly; does not require tech knowledge.

ü It is designed to store thousands of files safely.

ü It works well with various file formats.

ü It locates and transfers data at lightning speed.

ü It searches for the relevant files throughout the device to ensure no photo or video is missed.

ü It can be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Cons:

û It is only available online. You must place your order through the website.

û ThePhotoStick does not work with smartphones. You must buy PhotoStick Mobile to transfer files from your Android or iOS device.

The best way to gauge the value of this photo storage device is by going through The Photo Stick reviews. Thousands of users nationwide have tried it after reading the specifications and features it offers.

The number of positive reviews this product has received over the years is insane. People needed a portable device that could solve all file storage issues and The Photo Stick did just that! Several users recommend this product.

We can’t stress this enough because these were regular people like you who came across this device online, did some research, and decided to give it a shot. Today, ThePhotoStick has become an essential part of their life.

This device can make your life easier too by putting all your file storage, organization, and transfer efforts on auto-pilot.

That being said, some users have also left negative reviews after using The Photo Stick. We’ll go into the details below.

Positive Reviews for ThePhotoStick

Customers who loved using photo stick cannot stop explaining how this device is so much better than others out there. One feature that everyone loves is the intelligent search function.

People also love how photo stick is incredibly compact, lightweight, and easy to use. All you have to do is plug it into your device to switch it on. It will automatically start searching for the files in your desired format and transferring them to another device.

If you think you have lost some of your photos or videos because they are no longer in your phone’s photo gallery, let the photo stick work its magic and find them for you!

Negative Reviews for ThePhotoStick

The majority of photo stick reviews are positive. However, some users complain that the product did not work properly for their devices. This happens when they use it with a non-compatible device. For The Photo Stick to work, you must use it with a computer, tablet, laptop, or mobile phone it is compatible with. In this case, you won’t experience any trouble or challenges.

On the other hand, some users write that photo stick did not transfer all their data at once and some files were left behind. Please note that this can only happen if you do not highlight all the file formats you want to cover. If you miss anything, the device will obviously miss it too. So, make sure you set it correctly to locate and transfer all the files you need.

Lastly, you may find some users saying The Photo Stick and its mobile version are fake. This, yet again, is a false issue. Rest assured that these products are 100% legit. They do exactly what they claim to do.

The complainants fall into the trap of scammers selling fake devices by the name of ThePhotoStick. They make it look like the original product to steal people’s money. This is why it is critical that you buy The Photo Stick and PhotoStick Mobile from the official website only. The original product will deliver the exact functions and benefits it promises – that’s a guarantee.

How Much Space Does PhotoStick Mobile Have for Photos and Videos?

As already mentioned, there are three versions of PhotoStick for Android phones and iOS devices.

With each option, you get a specific storage capacity: 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB. This is a fantastic step towards accommodating the unique needs, preferences, and budgets of different users. After all, people who have only a hundred photos would not want to spend a hundred dollars on a file storage device.

The 32 GB device is the cheapest of all. It is ideal for you if you have a limited collection of photos and videos and a tight budget. On this device, you can easily save 3,000 to 4,000 files, depending on the file size. Videos require more storage space. So, if you plan to store all your videos on the Photo Stick, the number may go down.

On the 64GB PhotoStick, you can store as many as 30,000 images. The latest and most expensive variant of ThePhotoStick offers 128 GB storage, which means it can accommodate up to 60,000 photos.

You will have to decide which version of the Photo Stick suits your needs best before purchasing one. If you have minimal files but don’t have budget constraints, you can invest in the 128 GB one and use it for years to come.

Please note that the prices for the three variants vary greatly. So, you must evaluate your options and determine your requirements before making the final decision.

If you don’t want to invest in a large device right now, you can choose the cheapest alternative and buy another one later. You can also look for deals and discounts for better affordability.

How Much Do You Have to Wait for the Photo Stick to Transfer Your Files?

According to the photostick reviews, The Photo Stick takes little time to transfer thousands of photos and videos. It is designed to save time.

PhotoStick searches for your desired files on your device and organizes and transfers them so that you do not have to do anything manually. The wait time is also minimal, which further adds to user convenience.

On the contrary, standard storage devices take a lot of time and effort to transfer the same amount (or less) of files.

Regardless of how big or small the number of photos and videos you need to store, you can rely on the Photo Stick to do the job efficiently. The best thing is that this device locates duplicate files and ignores them so that you do not get the same photo or video clip transferred twice. All you have to do is plug this storage device in to enjoy 24/7 access to all your important data.

You are likely to run into problems and long waiting times for photo and video transfer with other file storage solutions. Additionally, other devices may not find files you are missing on your phone.

Frequently Asked Questions

People who have used the photo stick and photostick mobile highly recommend these file storage devices. We urge you to try them too, as they are suitable for those who love taking photos of themselves, friends, family, pets, food, nature, or anything at all.

It will definitely be a smart purchase if you are looking for safe and efficient storing of your photos and video clips. Moreover, the files will be accessible at all times – you can carry them around in your pocket wherever you go.

Below are a few frequently asked questions from users. We have tried to give as detailed answers as possible to help you get a clear idea of what you can expect from photostick and PhotoStick mobile.

Which Smartphones Can You Use PhotoStick Mobile With?

You can use the mobile version of the Photo Stick with almost all smartphones, be it an Android or iOS device.

Supported Android devices include:

· HTC

· Samsung

· Motorola

· LG

For PhotoStick Mobile to work, make sure your Android phone has 4.4 or higher built. Double-check that the file storage device is compatible with your phone to be on the safe side. USB-C and micro-USB connections will work without problems since Photo Stick Mobile comes with an adaptor.

As far as iOS devices are concerned, PhotoStick Mobile will work with all iPads, iPod Touch, and iPhones. The only condition is that they must have iOS 9.9 or higher and a lightning connector.

Will Any Software Get Downloaded on My PC because of The Photo Stick?

Customers often worry about a virus getting into their systems since they are supposed to plug The Photo Stick into their PC/laptop. You should not worry about this. No harmful software or virus will be installed on your device.

The Photo Stick is a 100% safe and reliable file storage device that will cause no harm to your computer. It uses intelligent software to locate misplaced and hidden files on your device but it will never download anything to compromise your privacy or security. It is designed to transfer your chosen files and store them safely for easy access.

Another factor that may reassure you is that The Photo Stick does not need an active internet connection to transfer the data. No software can be installed on your device without it, so there is absolutely nothing to worry about.

This means you can use this file storage device fearlessly anytime, anywhere, whether on your PC, work laptop, or school system.

Is The Photo Stick a High-Quality Product?

Since the Photo Stick is only available online, users cannot see or test it in person before buying. This makes them wonder if the quality of the product will be worth it when they want PhotoStick mobile for iPhone or PhotoStick for other devices. The device may be useful but your money will go to waste if it does not last long.

Thankfully, The Photo Stick manufacturers prioritized durability and functionality when designing the product. The high-quality plastic material ensures that the device won’t break or fall apart after a few uses.

If you use it with care, it may easily last you a few years. Besides, it does not ask for much maintenance. You can keep it safely in your pocket, handbag, or drawer – it does not take up much space and is exceptionally lightweight.

The build may look thin but it offers maximum resistance against wear and tear. The texture is smooth yet sturdy. It does not slip away from the hands easily.

the photo stick has a cap that stays put even when you throw the device on the bed. This cap protects the USB plug from physical damage, dirt, and water.

Can You Use the Photo Stick Outside Your Home?

Yes. Absolutely.

ThePhotoStick can be used anywhere – at the office, school, or home. Thanks to its compact size, you can even use it on the go.

This file storage device is super versatile. You can take it with you wherever you go with optimal comfort and convenience if you like.

That being said, you might want to keep one with all your favorite photos and videos safe at home. You can then invest in another device for work and carry it with you whenever you head out. This will ensure that all important files are always with you. All you have to do is plug the storage device into a computer to access this data.

The Final Verdict: Are The Photo Stick and PhotoStick Mobile Worth Your Money?

After extensive research, we have no doubts saying that the Photo Stick and PhotoStick Mobile are 100% authentic products. Once you give them a try, you will agree they are superior to most, if not all, other file storage devices in the market.

Its function of automatic file backup and searching is incredible! It is bound to save you plenty of time, effort, and frustration. No matter how disorganized your photos and video clips are, you can expect this intelligent device to do the hard work for you and store your desired data in one place for easy and quick access.

The Photo Stick and PhotoStick Mobile also eliminate duplicate files to ensure your storage space does not go to waste.

This storage device is also an excellent solution because of its price. All three versions are reasonably priced so that anyone can buy this product. In addition, the manufacturer offers discounts and deals to customers who want to purchase in bulk.

Don’t forget how impressive the Photo Stick’s compatibility with a diverse range of devices is. You can use it with your PC, laptop, or Mac. On the other hand, PhotoStick Mobile is designed for iPhones and Android phones.

All things considered, The Photo Stick is a great product that will make your life easier. With this device, you can store your memories in the form of photos and videos in one place.

Are you willing to give this product a try?

We are certain you will love it!