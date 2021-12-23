ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

3 people died and 22 have been hospitalized after eating packaged salad, prompting a recall in several states

By Canela López
 3 days ago
  • Packaged salads from Fresh Express and Dole have been linked to two listeria outbreaks in the US.
  • Listeria is a bacteria that can cause a deadly infection, with symptoms like headaches and fever.
  • The companies are recalling several of their products after 22 people were hospitalized.

Fresh Express and Dole are recalling several of their packaged salads after the products were linked to two separate outbreaks of listeria that span 18 states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, three deaths and 22 hospitalizations have been linked to the outbreaks.

Fresh Express is recalling all salads with codes Z324 through Z350. The recall includes the brands Fresh Express, Bowl & Basket, Giant Eagle, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Simply Nature, Weis Fresh from the Field, and Wellsley Farms Organic.

Dole announced it is recalling all salads with use-by dates from November 30, 2021, through January 8, 2022. The advisory warns specifically against products such as mixed greens, garden salads, Caesar kits, and other types of packaged salads.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause a serious infection called listeriosis, which kills an estimated 260 people a year in the US. According to the Mayo Clinic, it is rare for healthy adults to develop listeriosis, but it can be especially deadly for infants, elderly people, and anyone who is immunocompromised.

People who have been infected with listeria may experience headaches, a stiff neck, confusion, and fever. The infection presents differently in pregnant people, who may just experience fever and flu-like symptoms.

The CDC warns that anyone who has purchased the recalled items should throw them away and properly sanitize your entire fridge.

Denise Martin
3d ago

This isn't the first time this company has had a recall. I worked for a Meat company for 27 years an I personally know how stringent the USDA was about steps that were requied to avoid contamination. After each batch of product was complete, all machines and lines had to be meticulously cleaned and sanitized. No excuses or exceptions. The Health Department had to assess every machine before passing the inspection. If one machine did not pass, production was immediately halted and the product had to be disposed of. Every product had a scheduled production date to avoid cross contamination. I honestly think companies are cutting corners these days and the consumers are paying the price. I started working there in 1987 and now everything is done completely different. This new world is a scary place.

Barbara Orser
3d ago

so incredibly sad condolences go out to the families of those that lost their lives and prayers to the families that have family members hospitalized may God have his healing hands upon you all may those that have lost their lives rest in God's Loving hands 🙏❣️

Elizabeth Perry
3d ago

my dentist had to retire early due to listeria contaminated cantaloupe grown in Colorado. That farmer knew it was exposed and continued to sell it. He was a U.S. citizen! I am so tired of the hateful statements against Mexican and Central American farm workers! I guess some people have to blame anyone else but those responsible!

