Man who stabbed, pushed victim onto subway tracks arrested twice this year for stabbings: NYPD

A 27-year-old repeat offender was charged with stabbing another man on a Times Square subway station platform Wednesday -- his third stabbing arrest this year.

Police say Bernardo Carbajal stabbed his 52-year-old victim approximately eight times during a dispute on the N subway platform just after 11:30 a.m.

Carbajal then pushed his victim onto the subway tracks before tumbling onto the track bed himself.

Neither man was struck by a train.

Carbajal was quickly arrested, and a large kitchen knife was recovered at the scene.

Responding police officers used a tourniquet to stop his victim's bleeding.

He underwent surgery at Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive.

Carbajal was previously arrested twice this year for unrelated stabbings. Both times, he was released without bail.

Police say that on November 10, he stabbed a 32-year-old man in the head during a verbal dispute inside a restaurant on Lafayette street in Nolita.

He also allegedly stabbed a 34-year-old man on July 31, apparently during an argument about using a power outlet to charge his cell phone inside a Dunkin Donuts on Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

Police say he stabbed his victim, chased him around the store, and tried to stab him again.

He was said to be in possession of a large knife when was arrested.

Carbajal is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon for the subway incident.

