NHL

Prospects Update | Mair discusses Sabres at World Juniors

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuffalo will have 4 players in the tournament, which opens Dec. 26. Adam Mair represented Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 1999, serving as an alternate captain and taking home a silver medal. He knows firsthand what the tournament can mean to young players. "For a lot...

