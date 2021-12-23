ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

DPS encourages safe driving during holidays

San Marcos Daily Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Department of Public Safety’s annual Christmas and New Year’s holiday traffic enforcement campaigns are underway. DPS is encouraging drivers to safely head out on the road during the holidays. The Texas Highway Patrol’s traffic enforcement campaigns began Thursday and stretches through Jan. 2, 2022. Highway patrol will be looking...

www.sanmarcosrecord.com

