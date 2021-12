There are currently eight cases of the fast-spreading COVID-19 omicron variant that have been found in Michigan. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday the state is urging people to get vaccinated and booster shots instead of implementing statewide mandates. This has been the state’s overall strategy since vaccines became widely available to those 16 and up […] The post Omicron is spreading in Michigan, but Whitmer says statewide mandates are unlikely appeared first on Michigan Advance.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO